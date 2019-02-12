Advanced search

Calendar Girls The Musical set for Bristol Hippodrome

PUBLISHED: 15:00 24 February 2019

Calender Girls The Musical is coming to a West County venue. Picture: John Swannell

Calender Girls The Musical is coming to a West County venue. Picture: John Swannell

John Swannell

Calendar Girls The Musical will be performed at the Bristol Hippodrome this summer.

It is directed by Take That’s Gary Barlow and dramatist Tim Firth and a new cast has been announced for the UK and Ireland tour.

The musical is based on a true story about a group of women who appear nude for a WIe calendar to raise funds for their local hospital in memory for one of their husbands.

The Yorkshire women have raised almost £5million for the charity Bloodwise since starting the campaign..

Band Take That has sold more than 50 million records worldwide and Tim has won the Laurence Olivier Mastercard Award for Best New Musical.

The show will take place at the Bristol Hippodrome, in Saint Augustines Parade on July 9-20.

Tickets, priced £13-57.65, are available from www.atgtickets.com/venues/bristol-hippodrome or call 08448 713012.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Man jailed for raping woman in her own bed

Mitchell Reader received a three-and-a-half-year prison sentence. Picture: Avon and Somerset Constabulary

Man taken to hospital after A370 crash

A man has been taken to hospital following the accident. Picture: Google Maps

‘Injuries’ at Pontins after roof collapses

Paramedics outside Pontins. Picture: Mark Atherton

SLIDERS: How has Weston-super-Mare changed in the past 50 years?

The Winter Gardens 50 years ago.

Woman ‘traumatised’ after racial attack in Weston-super-Mare

Dragon Inn - Meadow Street

Most Read

Mum-of-three ‘upset’ after mistake left her believing she was days away from new council house

Hayley Rice with her three children. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

City road to be closed for three days for £83,000 resurfacing work

Norfolk County Council said Waterworks Road in Norwich will be closed to all through traffic from Monday, March 18. Photo: Google

Two people evacuated from farmhouse as 60 firefighters battle thatch blaze

The thatch fire at Mundham. Photo: Sabrina Johnson

Suspected drink driver arrested after flipping car in residential street

A suspected drink driver has been arrested after crashing his car in Wisbech. Photo: Fenland Police

Insect killer ‘grenade’ sparks emergency response to Norfolk home

The insect killing 'grenade', which can be used to kill cockroaches, sparked an emergency response in King's Lynn. PHOTO: Nick Butcher

Latest from the Weston Mercury

Newspaper delivery man spotted flames in Axbridge hotel window and rushed to extinguish them

The Oakhouse Hotel in Axbridge. Picture: Google

Westonians list their wishes for High Street as council seeks millions in funding

High Street, Weston. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Has the redevelopment of Weston’s Dolphin Square been a success?

Dolphin Square. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Church tranforms villagers lives with revolutionary toilets

A team of volunteers from Holy Trinity Church in Weston-super-mare dug biogas toilets at villages in Nepal

Calendar Girls The Musical set for Bristol Hippodrome

Calender Girls The Musical is coming to a West County venue. Picture: John Swannell
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists