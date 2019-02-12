Calendar Girls The Musical set for Bristol Hippodrome

Calender Girls The Musical is coming to a West County venue. Picture: John Swannell John Swannell

Calendar Girls The Musical will be performed at the Bristol Hippodrome this summer.

It is directed by Take That’s Gary Barlow and dramatist Tim Firth and a new cast has been announced for the UK and Ireland tour.

The musical is based on a true story about a group of women who appear nude for a WIe calendar to raise funds for their local hospital in memory for one of their husbands.

The Yorkshire women have raised almost £5million for the charity Bloodwise since starting the campaign..

Band Take That has sold more than 50 million records worldwide and Tim has won the Laurence Olivier Mastercard Award for Best New Musical.

The show will take place at the Bristol Hippodrome, in Saint Augustines Parade on July 9-20.

Tickets, priced £13-57.65, are available from www.atgtickets.com/venues/bristol-hippodrome or call 08448 713012.