WIN: Tickets to Beautiful: The Carol King Musical at Bristol Hippodrome

PUBLISHED: 17:55 14 February 2020

The Drifters in Beatiful: The Carol King Musical. Picture: Helen Maybanks

The Drifters in Beatiful: The Carol King Musical. Picture: Helen Maybanks

Following a highly successful West End run, Beautiful - The Carole King Musical, will be staged at the Bristol Hippodrome this month as part of a UK tour.

The Shirelles in Beatiful: The Carol King Musical. Picture: Helen MaybanksThe Shirelles in Beatiful: The Carol King Musical. Picture: Helen Maybanks

This spectacular show tells the inspiring true story of King's remarkable rise to stardom.

Long before she was Carole King, the chart-topping music legend, she was an ordinary girl with an extraordinary talent.

The musical follows her from being part of a hit songwriting team with her husband Gerry Goffin, to her relationship with fellow writers and best friends Cynthia Weil and Barry Mann, to becoming one of the most successful solo acts in popular music history.

The way she wrote the soundtrack to a generation, including one of the best-selling albums of all time, Tapestry, and countless classics such as (You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman, Take Good Care Of My Baby and You've Got A Friend.

The Company in Beatiful: The Carol King Musical. Picture: Helen MaybanksThe Company in Beatiful: The Carol King Musical. Picture: Helen Maybanks

Daisy Wood-Davis will play Carole King and will be joined by Adam Gillian as King's husband and song-writing partner Gerry Goffin, Laura Baldwin as song-writer Cynthia Weil, Cameron Sharp as songwriter Barry Mann, Susie Fenwick as King's mother Genie Klein and Oliver Boot as music publisher and producer Donnie Kirshner.

The musical ran on Broadway for nearly six years and is currently selling out in cities across the US throughout its North American tour.

The production will be staged at the Bristol Hippodrome, in St Augustine's Parade, from February 25-29.

Tickets, priced from £13, are available here.

Daisy Wood Davis in Beatiful: The Carol King Musical. Picture: Helen MaybanksDaisy Wood Davis in Beatiful: The Carol King Musical. Picture: Helen Maybanks

The Mercury has teamed up with the Hippodrome to give a reader the chance to win one pair of tickets to the February 25 show at 7.30pm.

To be in with a chance of winning, answer the following question below before the competition deadline of 10am on February 20.

Alternatively, send your answer along with your name, phone number, address and email address to Carol King competition, Weston Mercury, 32 Waterloo Street, Weston, BS23 1LW. Or enter at www.thewestonmercury.co.uk

Usual Archant rules apply and the editor's decision is final.

By entering this competition, you agree to be contacted by Archant and the theatre about the prize.

Competition question:

To enter, simply answer the question below and click the submit button

Q: Where will the musical be performed?

