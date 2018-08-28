Advanced search

Win

WIN: Tickets to The Comedy About A Bank Robbery at Bristol Hippodrome

PUBLISHED: 09:00 26 January 2019

The Comedy About A Bank Robbery is coming to the Bristol Hippodrome in February. Picture: Bristol Hippodrome

The Comedy About A Bank Robbery is coming to the Bristol Hippodrome in February. Picture: Bristol Hippodrome

Archant

An award-winning play is heading to the South West next month, and Mercury readers will win tickets to the show.

The Comedy About A Bank Robbery will be performed at the Hippodrome. Picture: Bristol HippodromeThe Comedy About A Bank Robbery will be performed at the Hippodrome. Picture: Bristol Hippodrome

Mischief Theatre will perform The Comedy About A Bank Robbery at the Bristol Hippodrome, in St Augustine’s Parade, from February 12-16 at 7.30pm, with additional 2.30pm showings on February 13-14 and 16.

Mischief Theatre’s show is a quickly paced comedy hailed as one of the funniest shows in the West End.

Set in America during the summer of 1958, the city bank in Minneapolis has been entrusted with a priceless diamond.

An escaped convict is dead set on pocketing the gem with the help of his screwball sidekick, trickster girlfriend and the maintenance man.

The Comedy About A Bank Robbery is coming to the Bristol Hippodrome in February. Picture: Bristol HippodromeThe Comedy About A Bank Robbery is coming to the Bristol Hippodrome in February. Picture: Bristol Hippodrome

With mistaken identities, love triangles and hidden agendas galore, even the most reputable characters cannot be trusted.

In a town where everyone is a crook, who will end up bagging the jewel?

Mischief Theatre was founded in 2008 by a group of graduates of The London Academy of Music and Dramatic Art.

Starting as an improvised theatre group on the London and Edinburgh Fringe shows, they have grown to become one of the UK’s leading theatre companies, winning the Olivier Award for best new comedy for The Play That Goes Wrong.

In December 2016, Mischief made their television debut on the BBC with Olivier Award nominee Peter Pan Goes Wrong, which also enjoyed two sell-out West End seasons.

Tickets, priced £13-36.90, are available at www.atgickets.com/bristol or 08448 713012.

The Mercury has teamed up with the Hippodrome to offer two lucky readers a pair of tickets each to the February 12 show, which starts at 7.30pm.

To enter, simply answer the question below before the competition deadline of 10am on February 10.

Usual Archant competition rules apply,and the editor’s decision is final.

By entering this competition draw, you agree to contacted about it by Archant.

Competition entry

Competition question:

To enter, simply answer the question below and click the submit button

Q: What year is The Comedy About A Bank Robbery set in?

You've already entered this competition. Good luck!

Please log in to enter the competition

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Weston Mercury account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Topic Tags:

Most Read

‘Shocked’ Mum criticises school for asking her to de-register absent son

Worle Community School. Picture: Zak Ghent

Banksy’s Dismaland pinwheel to move to town centre site

Banksy's Dismaland, evening and sunset.

Weston-super-Mare road closed for ‘safety reasons’

Bristol Road Lower will remain closed overnight tonight (Monday). Picture: Getty Images

Hour-long delays following M5 and A370 accidents near Weston-super-Mare

Traffic is at a standstill on the M5 this afternoon.

In The Dock

North Somerset Courthouse.

Most Read

‘Shocked’ Mum criticises school for asking her to de-register absent son

Worle Community School. Picture: Zak Ghent

Banksy’s Dismaland pinwheel to move to town centre site

Banksy's Dismaland, evening and sunset.

Weston-super-Mare road closed for ‘safety reasons’

Bristol Road Lower will remain closed overnight tonight (Monday). Picture: Getty Images

Hour-long delays following M5 and A370 accidents near Weston-super-Mare

Traffic is at a standstill on the M5 this afternoon.

In The Dock

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Weston Mercury

WIN: Tickets to The Comedy About A Bank Robbery at Bristol Hippodrome

The Comedy About A Bank Robbery is coming to the Bristol Hippodrome in February. Picture: Bristol Hippodrome

Family’s tribute to Weston-super-Mare woman who campaigned for healthcare changes

Anna Edgell died on December 1. Picture: Bob Bateman

Weston’s MP calls on health bosses to reopen A&E overnight

John Penrose wants Weston's A&E department to reopen overnight.

Five things to do in Weston-super-Mare this weekend

Sam's Flavoured Spirits at Eat: Weston, Picture: Eleanor Young

Who will be at Weston-super-Mare’s first eat:Vegan food festival?

GingerBeards Preserves. Picture: Faydit Photography
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists