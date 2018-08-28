Cinderella will go to the ball in Burnham pantomime
Archant
True love conquers all in a Burnham-on-Sea group’s rendition of a folk classic.
The Burnham and District Pantomime group will perform their 50th show, Cinderella, next week.
Bullying and treachery cannot stand in the way of true love in this well-known story.
The heroine Cinderella goes from domestic drudge to pampered princess with a wave of her Fairy Godmother’s wand.
But there is still a long way to go to get Cinderella to the ball and dancing in the arms with Prince Charming.
The pantomime will come to life at The Princess Theatre and Arts Centre, in Princess Street, from January 19-26.
Shows will be held at 3pm on January 19-20 and at 2pm on January 26. There will be additional shows at 7pm from January 22-25.
Tickets, priced £8-12, are available at www.princesstheatreburnhamtickets.co.uk or on 01278 784464.