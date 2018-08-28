Advanced search

Cinderella will go to the ball in Burnham pantomime

PUBLISHED: 15:00 12 January 2019

The main cast of Burnham and District Pantomime production of Cinderella.

The main cast of Burnham and District Pantomime production of Cinderella.

Archant

True love conquers all in a Burnham-on-Sea group’s rendition of a folk classic.

Baroness Hardup - Emma Twigg with ugly sisters Rob Manlow and Chris Bissell at Burnham and District Pantomime production of Cinderella.Baroness Hardup - Emma Twigg with ugly sisters Rob Manlow and Chris Bissell at Burnham and District Pantomime production of Cinderella.

The Burnham and District Pantomime group will perform their 50th show, Cinderella, next week.

Bullying and treachery cannot stand in the way of true love in this well-known story.

The heroine Cinderella goes from domestic drudge to pampered princess with a wave of her Fairy Godmother’s wand.

But there is still a long way to go to get Cinderella to the ball and dancing in the arms with Prince Charming.

Prince Charming - Shannon Baxter, Dandini - Louisa Arthur and Cinderella - Katie Shephard at Burnham and District Pantomime production of Cinderella.Prince Charming - Shannon Baxter, Dandini - Louisa Arthur and Cinderella - Katie Shephard at Burnham and District Pantomime production of Cinderella.

The pantomime will come to life at The Princess Theatre and Arts Centre, in Princess Street, from January 19-26.

Shows will be held at 3pm on January 19-20 and at 2pm on January 26. There will be additional shows at 7pm from January 22-25.

Tickets, priced £8-12, are available at www.princesstheatreburnhamtickets.co.uk or on 01278 784464.

Most Read

Suspect flees after man ‘stabbed’ outside Weston College

Police are investigating an incident outside Weston College in Weston-super-Mare.

Plans for Weston shop to close six months after it opened

Somerset Re-Loved Furniture owner, Ziggy Vincent, said she loves running a shop.

GP surgery told it must improve after nurse taken on without DBS check

Graham Road Surgery, in Graham Road, Weston, has received a 'requires improvement' CQC rating. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Robbers threaten shop worker with knife

CCTV footage from the raid has been released by police. Picture: Avon and Somerset Constabulary

Car crashes into and destroys bus shelter in village

A car crashed into a bus shelter this morning. Picture: Wayne Goffey

Latest from the Weston Mercury

New scheme launched to reduce social isolation

The initiative is being set up in Uphill. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Cinderella will go to the ball in Burnham pantomime

The main cast of Burnham and District Pantomime production of Cinderella.

Teddy bears sent from Weston to Czech Republic

The couple collected the teddy bears to send to the Czech Republic.

Bright sparks at Cheddar school succeed in computing challenge

Pupils who took part in the Bebras Computing Challenge. Picture: Kings Of Wessex Academy

Weston runner raises thousands of pounds in Mary’s memory

Ben Mager with his running team.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists