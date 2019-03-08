West End musical to be performed in West Country

Calender Girls will be performed at Theatre Royal Bath. Picture: John Swannell Archant

A popular true story musical will be performed in Bath this week.

West End show Calendar Girls: The Musical will be performed at Theatre Royal Bath from Thursday until Saturday at 2.30pm and 7.30pm each day.

The award-winning stage production is based on the true story of the fundraising women's institute, who took a new approach when it came to creating its annual charity calendar for the WI.

Determined to raise enough funds to buy a settee for its local hospital in memory of one of their husbands, they decided to make a calendar with a difference by persuading one another to pose nude for the photoshoot.

Ruth Madoc, Lisa Maxwell and Sue Devaney star, with music written by Take That's Gary Barlow from the book adapted by Tim Firth.

Tickets, priced £5.75-49.25, are available at www.theatreroyal.org.uk or on 01225 448844.