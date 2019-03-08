Advanced search

Theatre classes to launch in Cheddar

PUBLISHED: 11:34 16 September 2019 | UPDATED: 11:43 16 September 2019

Re:ACT will host classes in Cheddar. Picture: Natalia Barrett

Re:ACT will host classes in Cheddar. Picture: Natalia Barrett

Archant

A theatre school is planning to launch two classes in Cheddar.

Re:ACT will host classes in Cheddar. Picture: Natalia BarrettRe:ACT will host classes in Cheddar. Picture: Natalia Barrett

Re:ACT is expanding its operations to give more young people the chance to learn about performing arts.

Re:ACT, which also has classes in Weston, Clevedon and Burnham, is looking to recruit pupils aged three to 19 and offers musical theatre classes, dance and acting lessons and private singing tuition.

Re:ACT will host classes in Cheddar. Picture: Natalia BarrettRe:ACT will host classes in Cheddar. Picture: Natalia Barrett

Sessions are led by qualified and trained tutors who help to build confidence in students, increase interpersonal skills and create team players.

The theatre school, which is in its 10th year, has performed shows including Snow White And The Seven Dwarfs, West Side Story, Little Shop Of Horrors and Oliver!

Re:ACT will host classes in Cheddar. Picture: Natalia BarrettRe:ACT will host classes in Cheddar. Picture: Natalia Barrett

Sessions will take place on Thursdays for children aged three to five from 4-4.30pm at Kings Theatre, in Station Road.

Classes for older students will be held on Thursdays in the same venue from 4.30pm-6.30pm.

For more details, email Natalia Barrett at info@reacttheatre.co.uk

Most Read

Readers question where cash from council parking fines is being used

North Somerset Council has accrued hundreds of thousands in parking fines. Photo: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Weston reacts to ‘important’ repairs notice served to Birnbeck Pier owners

North Somerset Council has issued CNM Estates with a repairs notice to improve Birnbeck Pier. Picture: Henry Woodsford

Readers disagree with GP satisfaction survey

Graham Road Surgery. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Grocers forced to stop selling veg outside store after excessive thefts

Gardiner-Whites will no longer display produce at the front of the shop after 'excessive thefts'. Picture: Mark Newman.

Weston man died at sex party hosted by pensioner

Nicholas Hadley died of an overdose, Bristol Crown Court heard.

Most Read

Readers question where cash from council parking fines is being used

North Somerset Council has accrued hundreds of thousands in parking fines. Photo: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Weston reacts to ‘important’ repairs notice served to Birnbeck Pier owners

North Somerset Council has issued CNM Estates with a repairs notice to improve Birnbeck Pier. Picture: Henry Woodsford

Readers disagree with GP satisfaction survey

Graham Road Surgery. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Grocers forced to stop selling veg outside store after excessive thefts

Gardiner-Whites will no longer display produce at the front of the shop after 'excessive thefts'. Picture: Mark Newman.

Weston man died at sex party hosted by pensioner

Nicholas Hadley died of an overdose, Bristol Crown Court heard.

Latest from the Weston Mercury

Weston reacts to ‘important’ repairs notice served to Birnbeck Pier owners

North Somerset Council has issued CNM Estates with a repairs notice to improve Birnbeck Pier. Picture: Henry Woodsford

Theatre classes to launch in Cheddar

Re:ACT will host classes in Cheddar. Picture: Natalia Barrett

Readers question where cash from council parking fines is being used

North Somerset Council has accrued hundreds of thousands in parking fines. Photo: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Win tickets to see Four Seasons tribute Frankie’s Guys

Readers can win tickets to see Frankie's Guys: A Celebration of Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons. Picture: Playhouse Theatre

Delays on M5 due to crash

A crash is causing delays on the M5. Picture: Highways England
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists