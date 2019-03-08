Theatre classes to launch in Cheddar
PUBLISHED: 11:34 16 September 2019 | UPDATED: 11:43 16 September 2019
Archant
A theatre school is planning to launch two classes in Cheddar.
Re:ACT is expanding its operations to give more young people the chance to learn about performing arts.
Re:ACT, which also has classes in Weston, Clevedon and Burnham, is looking to recruit pupils aged three to 19 and offers musical theatre classes, dance and acting lessons and private singing tuition.
Sessions are led by qualified and trained tutors who help to build confidence in students, increase interpersonal skills and create team players.
The theatre school, which is in its 10th year, has performed shows including Snow White And The Seven Dwarfs, West Side Story, Little Shop Of Horrors and Oliver!
Sessions will take place on Thursdays for children aged three to five from 4-4.30pm at Kings Theatre, in Station Road.
Classes for older students will be held on Thursdays in the same venue from 4.30pm-6.30pm.
For more details, email Natalia Barrett at info@reacttheatre.co.uk