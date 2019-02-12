Weston theatre company to perform well-loved story The Wizard Of Oz

The Wizard of Oz will be performed by Chelis Theatre Company next month. Chelis Theatre Company

The Chelis Theatre Company is set to perform a cherished 1930s story, The Wizard Of Oz, in Weston next month.

In just a few weeks’ time, a cast of 30 will take on the well-known tale – which originally featured Judy Garland in the role of Dorothy Gale – and her magical trip to Kansas.

The show will be directed by Weston College performing arts lecturer Lisa Frost and choreographed by a former professional dancer and founder of the town’s Carlea Theatre Arts company, Cheryl Watson.

Chelis is celebrating its 21st year of running productions this year.

Children between the ages of seven and 17 involved in the performance have been rehearsing since October.

The Wizard Of Oz tale unfolds when a tornado strikes Dorothy’s home and takes her and her cairn terrier Toto on a journey to Munchkinland in the Land of Oz.

Songs set to feature in the theatre company’s show include We’re Off to See the Wizard (Follow the Yellow Brick Road), Ding Dong! The Witch Is Dead and The Merry Old Land Of Oz.

The 1939 production is highly and widely regarded as one of the greatest films in cinema history.

The company will put on the show at The Blakehay Theatre, in Wadham Street, on March 16.

There will be a matinee performance at 3pm and an evening showing at 7pm.

Tickets, priced £9-11, are available at www.blakehaytheatre.co.uk/event/the-wizard-of-oz-rsc or from the box office on 01934 645493.

