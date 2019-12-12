REVIEW: Spellbinding performance of Cinderella at Weston Playhouse
PUBLISHED: 17:32 12 December 2019 | UPDATED: 17:37 12 December 2019
McPhersonPhotography
Hundreds of children cheered on their favourite heros and booed off stage wicked villains in Cinderella at Weston Playhouse's festive pantomime.
The theatre, in High Street, had its auditorium filled with excitable pupils from Mendip Green Primary School, who attended in their droves to watch one of the most highly anticipated pantos of the year.
The popular children's tale was made into a film of the same name by Disney in 1950.
It tells the story of a 19-year-old scullery maid who is ill-treated by her two stepsisters, who she is left in the care of, as well as her stepmother, after her father's untimely death.
With the help of Cinderella's Fairy Godmother, she casts a spell to and equip Cinders with a beautiful silver gown and a unique pair of glass slippers so she can attend the prince's ball.
She flees from the party at midnight after the fairy's charm is broken, and the prince searches across the land to find her, with only a glass slipper to trace her, so he can marry his one true love.
Notable performances were from actor Joe Rowntree, who played Buttons, who was adored by children in the audience.
Another well-polished performance was from Weston Playhouse regular, Linda Lusardi, who captivated children from the moment she walked on stage in a sparkling white, while the two stepsisters were fabulous.
Actors Tom Senior, who played the Prince, and Amy Thompson as Cinderella sung beautifully in their duets with their renditions of popular songs from well-known artists, including Ed Sheeran, which got people in the crowd singing along.
Sensational acting, quick set changes and costume transformations, including Cinderella's tattered frocks switching to a striking blue dress right in front of people's eyes, where to be applauded.
The most special moment of the show, for me, was to watch two white Shetland ponies pulling Cinderella's carriage into the night at the end of the first half of the show, that was magical.
If you only see one panto this year, make sure it is Cinderella.
Cinderella will be performed at Weston Playhouse until December 31.
Show times start from as early as 11am to as late as 7pm.
