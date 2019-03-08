Award-winning show to be performed in North Somerset this week
PUBLISHED: 19:08 11 November 2019 | UPDATED: 19:08 11 November 2019
Jessica Oates Photography
Theatre goers will be transported back to the 1980s in an award-winning show.
Little Earthquake will perform I Ain't Afraid Of No Ghost at Clevedon's Theatre Shop, in Queens Square, on Thursday at 7pm.
Little Earthquake is a UK-based theatre company, founded in 2005 by co-directors Gareth Nicholls and Philip Holyman.
The show won the national rural touring awards performance of the year.
Back in 1986, an ordinary home in Derby on the edge of an abandoned graveyard, was the unlikely setting for some puzzling paranormal activity.
Inspired by his favourite film, little Gareth became a self-appointed Ghostbuster, launching an investigation into a playful poltergeist.
Three decades later, grown-up Gareth is determined to uncover what was really going on inside his very own haunted house.
Tickets, priced £12, are available at www.theatreshop.org.uk or on 03336 663366.