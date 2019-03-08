Comedian tackles experiences of new motherhood in Bath show

Josie Long. Archant

A comedian will explore the 'mind-bending intensity' of motherhood in her new show which is heading to Bath.

Following on from her performance at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe, Josie Long is back on the road with her new show, Tender.

Tender is about new motherhood, kindness, gentleness, and joy.

She wants her audience to feel optimistic about the future and is not afraid to resort to her repertoire of silly voices.

Josie started performing comedy at 14 and went on to win the BBC New Comedy Award three years later and Best Newcomer at the 2006 Edinburgh Comedy Awards.

She has sold out West End runs, performed at the most prestigious comedy festivals in the world and completed five solo tours and sold out shows in LA and New York.

Josie is appearing at Komedia on February 20.

Tickets, priced £16 can be booked from www.komedia.co.uk/bath/comedy