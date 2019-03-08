Advanced search

Comedian tackles experiences of new motherhood in Bath show

PUBLISHED: 14:00 11 August 2019

Josie Long.

Josie Long.

Archant

A comedian will explore the 'mind-bending intensity' of motherhood in her new show which is heading to Bath.

Following on from her performance at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe, Josie Long is back on the road with her new show, Tender.

Tender is about new motherhood, kindness, gentleness, and joy.

She wants her audience to feel optimistic about the future and is not afraid to resort to her repertoire of silly voices.

Josie started performing comedy at 14 and went on to win the BBC New Comedy Award three years later and Best Newcomer at the 2006 Edinburgh Comedy Awards.

She has sold out West End runs, performed at the most prestigious comedy festivals in the world and completed five solo tours and sold out shows in LA and New York.

Josie is appearing at Komedia on February 20.

Tickets, priced £16 can be booked from www.komedia.co.uk/bath/comedy

Most Read

M5 closure causes traffic chaos

There are delays on the M5 this afternoon (Monday).

In The Dock

North Somerset Courthouse.

Yellow weather warning of rain and wind for Weston

Rain is set to batter Weston on Friday, followed by strong winds on Saturday.

Weston General Hospital bosses resign as big changes to the service loom

James Rimmer, chief executive of Weston General Hospital.

Waste collection service ‘not good enough’ as Biffa apologies for issues

Cllr Bridget Petty said Biffa’'s service has ‘not been good enough’. Picture: Mark Atherton

Most Read

M5 closure causes traffic chaos

There are delays on the M5 this afternoon (Monday).

In The Dock

North Somerset Courthouse.

Yellow weather warning of rain and wind for Weston

Rain is set to batter Weston on Friday, followed by strong winds on Saturday.

Weston General Hospital bosses resign as big changes to the service loom

James Rimmer, chief executive of Weston General Hospital.

Waste collection service ‘not good enough’ as Biffa apologies for issues

Cllr Bridget Petty said Biffa’'s service has ‘not been good enough’. Picture: Mark Atherton

Latest from the Weston Mercury

‘We were unlucky not to win’ – Weston captain Greg Tindle on Seagulls’ dramatic opening-day draw with Hendon

Greg Tindle has had his say on Weston's 2-2 draw with Hendon. Pictures: Mark Atherton

T20: Banton’s maiden ton puts Somerset in hunt

Tom Banton hits out for Somerset (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Weston hero Whitehead recalls ‘mental’ celebrations after scoring 93rd-minute equaliser

Weston vs Hendon. Picture: Mark Atherton

Whitehead the hero as Seagulls snatch last-gasp point against Hendon

Weston vs Hendon. Picture: Mark Atherton

Weston to be connected to 1,600-mile coastal path?

Bank Holiday sunshine brought out the crowds.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists