Night of improvised comedy in Weston

PUBLISHED: 12:03 25 November 2019

Weston's Tropicana.

Weston's Tropicana.

Songs, gags and general stupidity is on the menu at the Tropicana in Weston this week.

Instant Wit are heading back to North Somerset for another night of improvised mayhem on Thursday.

Audience suggestions could lead to a night of country and western songs about washing up or flying packets of custard - the possibilities are pretty much endless.

Instant Wit use some of the best of local talent and squad members include Jon Monie (Peter Pan at Theatre Royal Bath), Vince Pellegrino (Casualty) and Howard Coggins (Treasure Island at Bristol Old Vic). The team this time round will include Mike Akers (Jane Eyre, Dramaturg, National Theatre) musician Colin Smith (The Regz, Nuttyness and Smith & Fair) plus artistic directors Stephanie Weston and Chris Grimes.

The show will start at 7.30pm.

Tickets, priced £10, are available online at www.ticketsource.co.uk/tropicanaweston

