Theatre to put on ‘powerful performance’ about homelessness

Re:ACT will perform Private Property next month. Picture: Re:ACT Theatre Archant

A South West theatre company is set to run a ‘powerful performance’ surrounding the issue of homelessness.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Re:ACT drama group, which has branches in Weston, Burnham and Clevedon, will bring its production, Private Property, to a Somerset venue this spring.

The group’s members are between the ages of five and nineteen, and the show is set to encompass ‘all aspects of musical theatre, song, dance and drama.’

Private Property is about a Clifton soldier and her rise to the elite and her dramatic ‘fall from grace’.

Re:ACT’s members are raising money for a homeless charity, which will be revealed on the day of the performance.

The production will be showcased at Burnham’s Princess Theatre, in Princess Street, on April 6 at 7.30pm.

Tickets, priced £9, are available at www.princesstheatreandartscentre.co.uk or call the box office on 01278 793099.