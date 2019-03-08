Advanced search

Theatre to put on ‘powerful performance’ about homelessness

PUBLISHED: 15:00 09 March 2019

Re:ACT will perform Private Property next month. Picture: Re:ACT Theatre

Re:ACT will perform Private Property next month. Picture: Re:ACT Theatre

Archant

A South West theatre company is set to run a ‘powerful performance’ surrounding the issue of homelessness.

The Re:ACT drama group, which has branches in Weston, Burnham and Clevedon, will bring its production, Private Property, to a Somerset venue this spring.

The group’s members are between the ages of five and nineteen, and the show is set to encompass ‘all aspects of musical theatre, song, dance and drama.’

Private Property is about a Clifton soldier and her rise to the elite and her dramatic ‘fall from grace’.

Re:ACT’s members are raising money for a homeless charity, which will be revealed on the day of the performance.

The production will be showcased at Burnham’s Princess Theatre, in Princess Street, on April 6 at 7.30pm.

Tickets, priced £9, are available at www.princesstheatreandartscentre.co.uk or call the box office on 01278 793099.

Most Read

EXCLUSIVE: Seven Sovereign Centre leases have already expired prompting uncertainty over future

Weston's Sovereign Centre.

In The Dock

North Somerset Courthouse.

Car crushed as falling tree narrowly misses homes

The fallen tree. Picture: Sam Frost

Police tell of spate of crime in Banwell

Village sign on Knightcott Road, Banwell.

John Penrose’s view on plans for Junction 21A and Banwell Bypass

The slip way at junction 21 will be closed.

Most Read

EXCLUSIVE: Seven Sovereign Centre leases have already expired prompting uncertainty over future

Weston's Sovereign Centre.

In The Dock

North Somerset Courthouse.

Car crushed as falling tree narrowly misses homes

The fallen tree. Picture: Sam Frost

Police tell of spate of crime in Banwell

Village sign on Knightcott Road, Banwell.

John Penrose’s view on plans for Junction 21A and Banwell Bypass

The slip way at junction 21 will be closed.

Latest from the Weston Mercury

THE VOICE: Weston singer Harrisen Larner-Main’s battle on ITV1 tonight

Harrisen Larner-Main wowed the crowd and judges on The Voice on Saturday. Picture: Rachel Joseph/ITV

Theatre looks to ‘make a difference in peoples’ lives by offering free sessions

The free session has been set up to enable adults to become more involved with theatre.

Winscombe finally conquer away-day troubles with win at Kingsbridge to ease fears

Lewis Podpadec sets off on his way to the try line (pic John Podpadec)

IN PICTURES: Ched Extravaganza a roaring success

Ched Extragavnza. Picture: Jeremy Long

The Wizard Of Oz production to feature at Weston theatre

The Wizard of Oz' dress rehersal. Picture: Jeremy Long
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists