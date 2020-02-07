Dial M For Murder tours Theatre Royal

Tom Chambers in Dial M For Murder. Picture: Manuel Harlan photo: Manuel Harlan

Seat-gripping drama, Dial M For Murder, will tour to the Theatre Royal next week in a brand-new stage production.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Tom Chambers in Dial M For Murder. Picture: Manuel Harlan Tom Chambers in Dial M For Murder. Picture: Manuel Harlan

Running from Tuesday to February 15 at the Bath venue, the production stars television and stage favourite Tom Chambers, known by his work in Holby City, Casualty and Waterloo Road as well as being Strictly Come Dancing series six champion.

Sally Bretton, known for her roles in Not Going Out, Death in Paradise, The Office and Green Wing, will also take a leading role.

Frederick Knott wrote the stage and screenplay for the genre-defining thriller, made world-famous by Alfred Hitchcock's iconic 1954 film.

Now directed by Anthony Banks for a UK-wide tour in 2020, this intense and mesmeric drama is the ultimate masterclass in suspense, guaranteed to leave audiences riveted with its spine-chilling twists and turns.

Tom Chambers and Sally Bretton in Dial M For Murder. Picture: Manuel Harlan Tom Chambers and Sally Bretton in Dial M For Murder. Picture: Manuel Harlan

Tickets, priced from £28, are available from the box office on 01225 448844 or visit www.theatreroyal.org.uk

Michael Salami and Sally Bretton in Dial M For Murder. Picture: Manuel Harlan Michael Salami and Sally Bretton in Dial M For Murder. Picture: Manuel Harlan