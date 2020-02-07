Advanced search

Dial M For Murder tours Theatre Royal

PUBLISHED: 15:32 07 February 2020 | UPDATED: 15:32 07 February 2020

Tom Chambers in Dial M For Murder. Picture: Manuel Harlan

Seat-gripping drama, Dial M For Murder, will tour to the Theatre Royal next week in a brand-new stage production.

Running from Tuesday to February 15 at the Bath venue, the production stars television and stage favourite Tom Chambers, known by his work in Holby City, Casualty and Waterloo Road as well as being Strictly Come Dancing series six champion.

Sally Bretton, known for her roles in Not Going Out, Death in Paradise, The Office and Green Wing, will also take a leading role.

Frederick Knott wrote the stage and screenplay for the genre-defining thriller, made world-famous by Alfred Hitchcock's iconic 1954 film.

Now directed by Anthony Banks for a UK-wide tour in 2020, this intense and mesmeric drama is the ultimate masterclass in suspense, guaranteed to leave audiences riveted with its spine-chilling twists and turns.

Tickets, priced from £28, are available from the box office on 01225 448844 or visit www.theatreroyal.org.uk

