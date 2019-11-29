Advanced search

Pantomime mayhem comes to the Princess Theatre next week

PUBLISHED: 18:00 30 November 2019

Re:ACT theatre will perform Dick Whittington. Picture: Re:ACT

Youth theatre group Re:Act bring their retelling of classic rags-to-riches tale Dick Whittington to Burnham's Princess Theatre this week.

The troop promises a production packed with pantomime mayhem, featuring a saucy cook, magical fairy called Bowbells, a shipwrecked crew, toe-tapping songs and a bucket full of rhyme as Whittington attempts to seek his fortune in a rat-infested London.

Offering youth theatre workshops in both Weston and Burnham, Re:Act's previous productions include Oliver!, Little Shop of Horrors, Les Miserables and West Side Story.

Dick Whittington will be at the Princess Theatre, in Princess Street, from Wednesday until Saturday at 7.30pm.

There will also be a matinee performance on Saturday at 2.30pm.

Tickets, priced £13, are available from the box office on 01278 784464 or online at www.princesstheatreandartscentre.co.uk

