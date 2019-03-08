Win

Dinosaur World Live stomps to Playhouse Theatre

Dinosaur World Live is coming to Weston's Playhouse Theatre Picture: Dinosaur World Live Dinosaur World Live

A roarsome interactive show for all the family, millions of years in the making, is heading to Weston’s Playhouse next month, and readers could win tickets to see the show.

Dinosaur World Live invites kids of all ages to grab their compasses and join the show’s intrepid explorer, boisterous archaeologist Miranda, across uncharted territories to discover a lost world packed full of prehistoric creatures.

Miranda introduces the audience to a whole host of remarkably life-like dinosaurs from the Mesozoic Era, including the lumbering but mostly harmless Triceratops, the gigantic Giraffatitan, the mischevious Microraptors, the bird-like Segnosaurus and every child’s favourite flesh-eating giant, the Tyrannosaurus Rex.

Each dinosaur is brought to life by a talented team of puppeteers.

The educational, highly interactive show has the audience help Miranda hatch a dinosaur egg, as well as care for her prehistoric pals.

It also teaches them about each of the dinosaurs on stage, all about fossils and how paleontologists discovered that dinosaurs had feathers and some evolved into birds.

A special meet-and-greet after the performance offers brave explorers the chance to meet the stars of the show and hopefully make a new dinosaur friend.

Dinosaur World Live also offers a free teachers’ pack containing fun, curriculum-based activities.

The event will be at the Playhouse Theatre, in the High Street, on May 15, at 4.30am and May 16 at 10.30am and 4.30pm.

Tickets, priced £14, are available on 01934 645544 or at www.parkwoodtheatres.co.uk/Playhouse-Theatre

The Mercury has teamed up with The Playhouse Theatre to offer two lucky readers the chance to win a pair of tickets to the show.

To enter the competition, simply answer the question by 10am on April 11.

By entering this competition you agree to be contacted by Archant and The Playhouse.

Usual competition rules apply.

The editor’s decision is final.

