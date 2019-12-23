Advanced search

DJ Johnnie Walker to bring new show to Weston

PUBLISHED: 16:14 23 December 2019 | UPDATED: 16:14 23 December 2019

Johnnie Walker will perfrom at the Playhouse. Picture: Parkwood Theatres

Johnnie Walker will perfrom at the Playhouse. Picture: Parkwood Theatres

Archant

Legendary DJ, Johnnie Walker, will bring BBC Radio 2's popular sounds of the 1970s radio show to Weston's Playhouse next month.

This new show, which is visiting 20 venues across the UK, will see Johnnie voicing his personal stories and memories from the decade, as well as a live band and singers who will perform an array of classic hits from the decade.

Johnnie said: "It's a real treat for me to be taking my Sounds of the 70s radio show on the road.

"It's going to be a great celebration and sing song of one of the greatest decades in music - we'll talk about the artists who made it so special and will have an incredible band performing all those classic 70s hits."

The show will be staged at The Playhouse on January 17 at 7.30pm.

Tickets, priced from £33, are available on 01934 645544 or at www.theplayhouse.co.uk

Most Read

Council reveals rubbish collection dates for Christmas 2019

Recycling vehicle

Thunderstorms forecast for North Somerset

Rain and thunder predicted for North Somerset.

Picture Past; Teachers strikes, hospital protests and the Christmas rush

15-month-old Andrew Webber, of Bow Cottage, Kenn, with the Aberdeen Angus calf which won him first prize at Yatton's Christmas Fat Stock Show. Picture: WESTON MERCURY

Attacked by former bouncer

Tributes paid to Tony Britton, 95, whose career began in Weston

Pageants still take place around the world, but we don't get them like this around Weston-super-Mare these days. Actor Tony Britton is pictured here, with the eight finalists in the Modern Venus contest.

Most Read

Council reveals rubbish collection dates for Christmas 2019

Recycling vehicle

Thunderstorms forecast for North Somerset

Rain and thunder predicted for North Somerset.

Picture Past; Teachers strikes, hospital protests and the Christmas rush

15-month-old Andrew Webber, of Bow Cottage, Kenn, with the Aberdeen Angus calf which won him first prize at Yatton's Christmas Fat Stock Show. Picture: WESTON MERCURY

Attacked by former bouncer

Tributes paid to Tony Britton, 95, whose career began in Weston

Pageants still take place around the world, but we don't get them like this around Weston-super-Mare these days. Actor Tony Britton is pictured here, with the eight finalists in the Modern Venus contest.

Latest from the Weston Mercury

Hutton FC Aces under 13s reveal new sponsorship with Plumbase

Hutton FC Aces under 13s line up to proudly show their new sponsors Plumbase.

Somerset pupils pass Cardiff test to earn quarter-final tie with Essex in National Cup

The Somerset Schools' under-18s face the camera

Youth Rugby: Yatton youngsters put through their paces

Yatton's under-15s and under-16s took part in a Box-Fit and Old Skool training session at Eisey's Community Gym in Clevedon

Dean Dodge remains undefeated after victory over Stu Greener

Dean Dodge in action during his fight against Stu Greener.

Somerset sign Australian batsman Wade

Australia's Matthew Wade leaves the pitch after being dismissed during day four of the fifth test match at The Kia Oval, London.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists