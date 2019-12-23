DJ Johnnie Walker to bring new show to Weston

Johnnie Walker will perfrom at the Playhouse. Picture: Parkwood Theatres Archant

Legendary DJ, Johnnie Walker, will bring BBC Radio 2's popular sounds of the 1970s radio show to Weston's Playhouse next month.

This new show, which is visiting 20 venues across the UK, will see Johnnie voicing his personal stories and memories from the decade, as well as a live band and singers who will perform an array of classic hits from the decade.

Johnnie said: "It's a real treat for me to be taking my Sounds of the 70s radio show on the road.

"It's going to be a great celebration and sing song of one of the greatest decades in music - we'll talk about the artists who made it so special and will have an incredible band performing all those classic 70s hits."

The show will be staged at The Playhouse on January 17 at 7.30pm.

Tickets, priced from £33, are available on 01934 645544 or at www.theplayhouse.co.uk