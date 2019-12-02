Advanced search

Poet Dr John Cooper Clarke to perform in Weston

PUBLISHED: 07:28 02 December 2019

Popular poet Dr John Cooper Clarke is performing at the Tropicana in Weston tonight (Monday).

Clarke shot to fame in the 1970s as the original 'people's poet'.

Since then, his career has spanned cultures, audiences, art forms and continents.

He is heading to the Marine Parade venue in Weston during his Luckiest Guy Alive tour, following the worldwide release of his book of poetry in November.

Clarke is as relevant and vibrant as ever and he continues to resonate with people young and old, influencing pop culture and music.

His latest show, touring across the UK, USA, Canada and Australasia, is a mix of classic verse, new material, hilarious ponderings on modern life, good honest gags, riffs and chat - a chance to witness a living legend at the top of this game.

Doors will open at 7.30pm.

Tickets, priced £17.50, are available from SeeTickets.

