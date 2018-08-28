REVIEW: Snow White performance triumphs on village stage

Advanced search

PUBLISHED: 18:00 09 February 2019

Snow White And The Seven Dwarfs was performed at Draycotts Memorial Hall. Picture: Lily Newton-Browne

Lily Newton-Browne

The Mendip Players received a welcomed round of applause for the member’s production of Snow White And The Seven Dwarfs at the Draycott Memorial Hall last week.

A buzz of excitement filled the air on opening night, and despite the hall, in Latches Lane, not being as full as it could have been due to the snow – the panto’s cast still managed to fill the room with a show staged in true Players’ style.

Snow White, directed by Ashley Jones, featured a few up-to-date amendments to the classic, including making the ‘magic’ Mirror (Sylvie Barham) a teleportation device which saw Queen Drucilla (Allie White) banished to the Jurassic age.

This appealed to many children in the audience and their reactions were priceless throughout the panto.

Other lesser-known characters featured in the show, including fitness instructor Push-Up (Dan Ward) Dobbin (Nathan Hart and Alfie Head) and Gretal (Hennasey Millard) – all of whom added to this well-rounded performance.

Particular characters stood out, including Senna Pod (Keith Batten) during The Palace Kitchens scene where Push-Up and the Queen’s assistant Hannah (Bethany Thomas) collectively made a pastry dish which ‘exploded’ in the microwave.

One of Snow White’s dwarfs Merry (Luke Archibald) was a firm favourite and got a great reaction from the audience with every line he spoke in a thick West Country accent.

Despite the first-night nerves the Players’ cast handled it beautifully, a special mention goes to the set, props and decoration teams for all of their hard work to make the panto look as authentic as possible – with homely and well-decorated scenes which gave the actors the ability to look and feel the part.

I lost myself in this performance several times, it was only when I realised the time I forgot I had been there for more than two hours – which is the sign of a very good panto.

Auditions are now open for the Players’ summer production, Funny Money, and people can attend to try out at the hall on February 27 at 7.30pm.

For more information, email info@themendipplayers.co.uk

