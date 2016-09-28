Adult charity pantomime to be performed in Weston

Blair Ruddick (Rat King), Charlie Hockin (Richard Whittington) and Becky Jackson (Alice Fitzwarren). Picture: Fabrication Productions Archant

An adult charity pantomime will be performed in Weston later this month.

Fabrication Productions will perform Everybody Loves Whittington at the theatre in the hut, in Colonel Stephens Way, on December 21 at 4pm.

The production company return to Weston after a sold-out run of The Princes Ball in 2017.

Join Richard Whittington, who hates being called Dick, and his cat as they travel to London for a new life.

They encounter incredibly rude jokes and a rat determined to steal the spotlight.

Fabrication Productions' previous show raised more than £2,000 for several charities and groups.

This year, money raised from the show will be donated to Springboard Opportunity Group.

Tickets, priced £5.50, are available at www.ticketsource.co.uk