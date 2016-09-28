Advanced search

Adult charity pantomime to be performed in Weston

PUBLISHED: 08:36 06 December 2019 | UPDATED: 08:36 06 December 2019

Blair Ruddick (Rat King), Charlie Hockin (Richard Whittington) and Becky Jackson (Alice Fitzwarren). Picture: Fabrication Productions

Blair Ruddick (Rat King), Charlie Hockin (Richard Whittington) and Becky Jackson (Alice Fitzwarren). Picture: Fabrication Productions

Archant

An adult charity pantomime will be performed in Weston later this month.

Fabrication Productions will perform Everybody Loves Whittington at the theatre in the hut, in Colonel Stephens Way, on December 21 at 4pm.

The production company return to Weston after a sold-out run of The Princes Ball in 2017.

Join Richard Whittington, who hates being called Dick, and his cat as they travel to London for a new life.

They encounter incredibly rude jokes and a rat determined to steal the spotlight.

Fabrication Productions' previous show raised more than £2,000 for several charities and groups.

This year, money raised from the show will be donated to Springboard Opportunity Group.

Tickets, priced £5.50, are available at www.ticketsource.co.uk

Most Read

Michael Bublé to perform in West Country next year

Embargoed to 0001 Monday November 12 File photo dated 28/09/16 of Michael Buble, who has said that he

Woman taken to hospital following collision with horse and a car

Police and ambulance services were at Beechmount Close this morning

In The Dock

North Somerset Courthouse.

Four-car collision causing delays on M5

Delays are expected on the M5.

Blind man has hundreds of pounds stolen at Weston nightclub

The incident occured at The Loft nightclub. Picture: Henry Woodsford

Most Read

Michael Bublé to perform in West Country next year

Embargoed to 0001 Monday November 12 File photo dated 28/09/16 of Michael Buble, who has said that he

Woman taken to hospital following collision with horse and a car

Police and ambulance services were at Beechmount Close this morning

In The Dock

North Somerset Courthouse.

Four-car collision causing delays on M5

Delays are expected on the M5.

Blind man has hundreds of pounds stolen at Weston nightclub

The incident occured at The Loft nightclub. Picture: Henry Woodsford

Latest from the Weston Mercury

Plea for business to take over event after council cuts carnival funding

Weston Carnival, Hot Rock CC Voyage to Valhalla. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Late night Christmas shopping in Worle

Students from The Jayne Elizabeth Stage School at Worle Christmas fair last year. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Adult charity pantomime to be performed in Weston

Blair Ruddick (Rat King), Charlie Hockin (Richard Whittington) and Becky Jackson (Alice Fitzwarren). Picture: Fabrication Productions

Weston & District League pays glowing tribute to long serving member Bob Keyes

Alan Cumner (left) with Bob Keyes to mark Bob's fifty years of service to the Weston and District Foootball League (Picture: Mark Atherton.)

A series of pop-up shops to appear at the Sovereign Centre this week

Nathan Millier, Jane Main and Sally Hill from The Weston Collective at Weston Christmas light switch on. Picture: MARK ATHERTON
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists