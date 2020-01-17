Five things to do in Weston this week

We have put together a list of five things you can do this weekend in Weston.

It can be tough finding events or activities at this time of year but we have made it a little bit easier for you.

*On Friday, from 7.30pm-10pm you can enjoy the Sounds Of The 1970's with Johnnie Walker.

The live show hosted by Johnnie, at the Playhouse, in High Street, will feature a live band and singers who will perform an array of classic hits from throughout the decade.

He will also share his personal memories and stories from the decade.

Tickets, priced from £33 can be purchased online at www.parkwoodtheatres.co.uk or call the Box Office on 01934 645544

*Youngsters are also in for a treat this weekend as there will be a Lego day at the museum, in Burlington Street, on Saturday.

There will be hour long sessions held from 10.30am-4pm giving children aged four and upwards the chance to create anything they want.

Tickets, priced £5 are available from www.ticketsource.co.uk pre-booking is recommended.

*The Dance Dynamic presents Living Spits Swan Lake at the Blakehay Theatre, in Wadham Street on Friday and Saturday starting at 7.30pm.

Theatre Orchard and Living Spits have teamed up to make the smallest ballet ever.

Howard and Stu will be joined live on stage by two professional ballet dancers

Tickets, priced from £11.50 are available to purchase from www.ticketsource.co.uk

*Why not try something new and join a Wassail ceremony on Saturday.

Hutton will be hosting their ceremony, starting at 6pm at Wood View, in Moorcroft Road. Tickets, priced £4-8 are available by texting James on 07920 022097.

The Highbridge ceremony will start from Rich's Cider Farm, in Mill House, at 7.30pm.

Tickets, priced £7.50 can be purchased from www.richscider.co.uk

And Brent Knoll's ceremony will be taking place at 7pm at West Croft Farm, in Brent Street.

For more information about the event, contact 07423 155313

*The band, The Sunday Affair will be holding a Cystic Fibrosis Trust Fundraiser at The Boro Sports and Social Club, in Locking Road, on Sunday from 3-6pm.

For more information about the event, visit www.bit.ly/2u4ozEG

