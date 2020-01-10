Five things to do this week in Weston

We have come to the end of the first week of the year and some people are feeling the pressure to try new things.

In Weston this weekend, there is plenty of events which may catch your interest.

*The Weston U3A is holding their monthly lecture today (Friday) at the Reformed Church Hall, in Waterloo Street at 2.15pm.

Brian Freeland will be giving a talk on George Bernard Shaw - Playing The Crown.

Entry is priced £1.50 and includes tea and coffee afterwards.

*The Winter Festival of Love and Light, will be taking place at The Royal Hotel, off South Parade, on Saturday.

The aim of the free event is to provide the community with the opportunity to try different therapies, healing and relaxation techniques to inspire an overall feeling of well-being, as well as enjoy and purchase associated arts, crafts and well-being products.

It will be event will be running from 10am-5pm.

*If you fancy sports instead, you can head to the Optima Stadium where Weston-super-Mare AFC will be playing against Merthyr Town.

The game will kick-off at 3pm.

Tickets, priced from £3-20 are available.

Parking is priced £2.

*The 17th annual Model Railway show is back on Sunday, in Locking Castle, at the Campus, in Highlands Lane.

The organiser, Keith Price, said this year will be their 'biggest one yet' with more than 30 train track layouts, demonstrations from enthusiast clubs and a number of trade stalls.

Over the years, the event has raised more than £50,000 for good causes including Weston Hospicecare and The Castle Kids Club.

Speaking to the Mercury, Keith said: "I'm hoping to surpass £70,000 raised for the hospice by the time we hit the 20th show."

Tickets, priced £2-16 can be purchased on the door or on 01934 425075.

*The Nut Tree, in Ebdon Road, will be hosting a quiz night on Sunday at 6pm.

Tickets, priced £5 per team with six people maximum.

Money raised on the night will go towards the village primary school.

