Win

WIN: Tickets to Cilla Black tribute show at Playhouse

Cilla Black & The Shades Of The 60s will be in Weston-super-Mare on June 25. Picture: Rhian Cox Rhian Cox

One of Liverpool's best-loved daughters will be celebrated at a show in Weston at the end of love.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

There will be a lorra laughs and no doubt a surprise, surprise a two when Cilla Black's career is toasted at The Playhouse.

While she was known for her television work on shows such as Blind Date, music was where Cilla was most at home.

Cilla & The Shades Of The 60s will look to remind audiences of her journey to fame and fortune.

The musical show will see the excellent Victoria Jones take centre stage, with the unenviable task of recreating Cilla's stage presence and stunning voice.

And she will be joined on stage by The Shades to make the audience feel they have been transported back 50 years.

A Playhouse spokesman said: "The show starts with the discovery of the teenage Cilla at Liverpool's famous Cavern Club and through a highly entertaining two-hour show of music and dance, stories and some delicious comedic moments, Cilla & The Shades Of The 60s presents a string of great hits by artists who changed the world of popular entertainment during that decade."

By the age of 21, Cilla was working with The Beatles' producer, George Martin, and achieved chart-topping success with You're My World and Anyone Who Had A Heart.

Hosting Blind Date for 18 years won Cilla a legion of new fans too, who mourned her passing in August 2015.

Cilla & The Shades Of The 60s will be staged at The Playhouse on June 25 at 7.30pm.

Tickets, priced £23, are available at www.theplayhouse.co.uk or on 01934 645544.

* The Mercury has teamed up with the Playhouse to offer two readers a pair of tickets each to the show.

To enter the competition, simply answer the question below by 10am on June 13 to enter.

Usual Archant competition rules apply, and the editor's decision is final.

By entering, you agree to be contacted about it by Archant and the Playhouse.

Competition entry