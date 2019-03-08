Advanced search

Club Tropicana ready to roll into Weston

PUBLISHED: 14:43 30 August 2019

Wham 2

Wham 2

Archant

The remarkable works of one of the world's best-loved bands will be celebrated in a stage show in Weston at the end of September.

The Best Of Wham! will be staged in Weston-super-Mare on September 26. Picture: Sweeney EntertainmentsThe Best Of Wham! will be staged in Weston-super-Mare on September 26. Picture: Sweeney Entertainments

The Best Of Wham! promises to get the Weston audience out of the seats and dancing to some of the most unforgettable songs ever recorded.

It is coming up to 40 years since Andrew Ridgeley and George Michael formed one of the successful groups of all time - and although the hairstyles may have changed a bit since the 1980s, the love for Wham! remains undiminished.

Ben Evans has the daunting task of replicating the voice and persona of Michael, but he will no doubt do the great man proud.

Michael's death on Christmas Day 2016 led to an outpouring of grief from fans.

And while he enjoyed a successful solo career, his time with Wham! is fondly remembered by millions of people across the globe.

The group sold 28 million records in just four years during their heyday in the 80s.

Julie Sweeney, of Sweeney Entertainments which produces the show, said: "We are thrilled to be presenting this amazing new show to venues across the UK - this is a non-stop Wham! party that is sure to leave audiences singing and dancing the whole way home."

The show will be held, not at Club Tropicana, but Weston's Playhouse theatre.

It will be staged on September 26, starting at 7.30pm.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

