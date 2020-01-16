Advanced search

God Of Carnage showing in Bath

PUBLISHED: 10:40 16 January 2020 | UPDATED: 10:40 16 January 2020

Nigel Lindsay and Elizabeth McGovern in God Of Carnage. Picture: Nobby Clark

Nigel Lindsay and Elizabeth McGovern in God Of Carnage. Picture: Nobby Clark

Archant

Hit comedy, God Of Carnage, returns to the Theatre Royal Bath next week as part of its acclaimed 10th anniversary tour.

This ruthless comedy about middle-class parenting is winner of the Olivier Award for Best New Comedy and is one of the most successful plays ever in the history of the West End.

This new tour stars Elizabeth McGovern (Downton Abbey) and Samantha Spiro (Game of Thrones) and returns to Bath as part of a 2020 UK tour prior to a West End transfer.

The farce sees 11-year-old Ferdinand hit 11-year-old Bruno with a stick in a playground punch-up, knocking out two of his teeth. The combatants' enlightened parents decide to meet to talk things over civilly, but once the niceties are done with and the drink starts flowing, it is the parents who turn into spoiled brats.

God of Carnage runs from January 20 to 25.

For tickets call the box office on 01225 448844 or visit www.theatreroyal.org.uk

Most Read

Rugby: Winscombe 26 Barton Hill 28

Will Thomas attacks for Winscombe (pic John Podpadec)

WIN: Tickets to Living Spit’s performance of Swan Lake

Living Spit will perform Swan Lake. Picture: Living Spit

Works begin on traffic-free, £47k cycleway in Weston

The Brean Down cycle way has been popular since it opened in 2017.

New homes and GP surgery plans shelved

The proposed development off Bleadon Road. Picture: Sutherland Property and Legal Services

Severely disabled man totals neighbour’s car with crutches

Moor Lane in Hutton. Picture: Google

Most Read

Rugby: Winscombe 26 Barton Hill 28

Will Thomas attacks for Winscombe (pic John Podpadec)

WIN: Tickets to Living Spit’s performance of Swan Lake

Living Spit will perform Swan Lake. Picture: Living Spit

Works begin on traffic-free, £47k cycleway in Weston

The Brean Down cycle way has been popular since it opened in 2017.

New homes and GP surgery plans shelved

The proposed development off Bleadon Road. Picture: Sutherland Property and Legal Services

Severely disabled man totals neighbour’s car with crutches

Moor Lane in Hutton. Picture: Google

Latest from the Weston Mercury

Back-to-back wins for Wrington Redhill Reserves

Jake Horton scored Wrington Redhill Reserves' third goal against Yatton & Cleeve.

Weston AC enjoy Riverbank Rollick

Weston Athletics Club male team members celebrate winning the team prize.

Rise in antisocial behaviours incidents in Worle

There has been a rise in antisocial behaviour incidents in Worle over the past few weeks.

Golf: Wedmore members back in action

Mixed Greensomes winners Sue Hughes and Kev Osman either side of organiser Tony Ireland

Singer-songerwriter to perform latest album in Bristol

Martyn Joseph will perform in Bristol. Picture: Konstantina Frasia
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists