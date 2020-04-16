Advanced search

Town celebrates ‘great success’ at festival of arts

PUBLISHED: 14:00 16 April 2020

Worle Community Choir. Picture: Worle Community Choir

Worle Community Choir. Picture: Worle Community Choir

Worle Community Choir

A town’s 73rd festival of arts was a ‘great success’.

More than 2000 acts performed across three venues in the district as Highbridge celebrated its festival of arts in March.

Burnham’s Princess Theatre as well as Highbridge community hall and St John’s Church hosted competitors in speech, drama, dance and music over the 12-day event, which Worle Community Choir also took part in and received high marks.

Andy Brewer, mayor of Highbridge and Burnham, said: “Both towns should be very proud of this tremendous event, which is a real celebration of the arts.

“I hope that more members of the public will join the audience next year or even take part in the festival.”

The festival thanks ‘all competitors for their continued support, the adjudicators for their hard work and valued feedback, management of the venues and the 70 volunteers who helped to organise and run this year’s festival’.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting The Weston Mercury. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Royal Mail makes changes to services because of coronavirus

The changes, which began on April 6, include new arrangements at local delivery offices and for deliveries.

Weston General Hospital worker dies of coronavirus

Member of staff at Weston General Hospital dies of coronavirus.

Police tell man ‘popping out for spliff’ not essential journey

Crews tackle fire at seafront hotel in Weston

Crews tackle blaze in Birnbeck Road.

Weston hospital’s debt wiped by government

Weston Area Health Trust's debt has been wiped to enable hospitals to focus on fighting coronavirus.

Most Read

Royal Mail makes changes to services because of coronavirus

The changes, which began on April 6, include new arrangements at local delivery offices and for deliveries.

Weston General Hospital worker dies of coronavirus

Member of staff at Weston General Hospital dies of coronavirus.

Police tell man ‘popping out for spliff’ not essential journey

Crews tackle fire at seafront hotel in Weston

Crews tackle blaze in Birnbeck Road.

Weston hospital’s debt wiped by government

Weston Area Health Trust's debt has been wiped to enable hospitals to focus on fighting coronavirus.

Latest from the Weston Mercury

Local bowls clubs facing up to prospect of no play this summer

Ashcombe Park Bowling Club held a virtual open day during the coronavirus pandemic

Man wanted in connection with theft investigation

Dean Hancock is wanted by police. Picture: Avon and Somerset Constabulary

Weston woman creates celebrity stick to enforce social distancing rules

Alexandra created the Celeborona sticks to promote social distancing

Four more coronavirus cases diagnosed in North somerset

Schools to close from Friday.

Weston hospital’s debt wiped by government

Weston Area Health Trust's debt has been wiped to enable hospitals to focus on fighting coronavirus.
Drive 24