Town celebrates ‘great success’ at festival of arts

Worle Community Choir. Picture: Worle Community Choir Worle Community Choir

A town’s 73rd festival of arts was a ‘great success’.

More than 2000 acts performed across three venues in the district as Highbridge celebrated its festival of arts in March.

Burnham’s Princess Theatre as well as Highbridge community hall and St John’s Church hosted competitors in speech, drama, dance and music over the 12-day event, which Worle Community Choir also took part in and received high marks.

Andy Brewer, mayor of Highbridge and Burnham, said: “Both towns should be very proud of this tremendous event, which is a real celebration of the arts.

“I hope that more members of the public will join the audience next year or even take part in the festival.”

The festival thanks ‘all competitors for their continued support, the adjudicators for their hard work and valued feedback, management of the venues and the 70 volunteers who helped to organise and run this year’s festival’.