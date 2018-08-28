Theatre to host Horrible Histories’ stage shows

Characters from Horrible Histories. © Jane Hobson

Weston’s Playhouse Theatre is set to host two Horrible Histories’ theatre shows this week.

Horrible Histories: The Awful Egyptians and Terrible Tudors will be performed at the theatre and 3D special effects will be used during both shows.

The Terrible Tudors will tell the story about the many King Henrys which reined over England, including about Queen Elizabeth.

The Awful Egyptians will go into detail about Pharaohs, pyramids, and mummies while audiences will learn about how the latter is preserved for thousands of years.

Both of the shows will take place at the venue, in High Street, and the Awful Egyptians premiere’s tomorrow.

The Terrible Tudors starts on Wednesday and both shows finish on Saturday.

Tickets, priced £17.50, are available at www.parkwoodtheatres.co.uk/Playhouse-Theatre or call the box office on 01934 645544.