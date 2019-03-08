Acrobatics and comedy in Bristol circus show

Advanced search

PUBLISHED: 19:00 05 April 2019

The performers from Lost in Translation.

Archant

A thrilling circus show with comedy, clowning, juggling and theatrical storytelling is heading to Bristol.

The show from Lost in Translation is taking over Circomedia on April 12 as part of a national tour.

In the performance, the audiences meets the quirky and ineffective staff from Hotel Paradiso, who are involved in a battle of wits against the dastardly banker who wants to repossess the building.

Six highly skilled acrobats, clowns and jugglers tell the story of the tenants’ battle to save their home and livelihood with daring aerial skills and acrobatics.

Lost In Translation is the team behind the international hit The Hogwallops and the performers are renowned for putting on a ‘good old fashioned contemporary circus’.

The performance will be taking place in St Paul’s Church, in Portland Square, at 7.30pm, on April 12.

Tickets, priced £11-14 are available on 01179 477288 or www.circomedia.com

