Award-winning production How to Keep Time: A Drum Solo For Dementia heads to Theatre Shop

Antosh Wojcik brings his moving show How To Keep Time to Clevedon's Theatre Shop next month. Picture: Stefan Wojcik. Stefan Wojcik.

Award-winning spoken word artist Antosh Wojcik brings his moving and deeply personal show, How To Keep Time: A Drum Solo For Dementia, to Clevedons's the Theatre Shop next month.

Using just his voice and an electronic drum kit, Wojcik explores the effects of dementia on speech, memory and family. His debut stage production, How to Keep Time, tells the moving story of his Polish grandfather's struggle against vascular dementia in a 60-minute mesmeric display of drumming and spoken word in which he asks: "What happens when memories disappear? Where do they go and can we get them back? Can I use my drums to communicate with my grandfather?"

How to Keep Time: A Drum Solo for Dementia will be performed at The Theatre Shop, in Queens Square, on October 18 at 7.30pm.

Tickets, priced £12, are available at www.theatreshop.org.uk or 03336 663366.