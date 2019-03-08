Award-winning childrens show In the Night Garden heading to Weston

In The Night Garden Live heads to Weston's playhouse theatre next week.

A new stage show, based on the award-winning children's television series In The Night Garden, is heading to Weston's Playhouse theatre next week.

In the Night Garden Live promises a magical musical theatre experience for the entire family featuring CBeebies stars - Igglepiggle, Upsy Daisy, Makka Pakka and friends - all brought to life in a new story using full-size costumes and puppets.

The 2019 tour will also see a world first, as a two-and-a-half metre-long Pinky Ponk Air Orb soars over the heads of In the Night Garden Live audiences.

The live show premiered in 2010 before becoming an annual summer event.

In The Night Garden Live, will be at The Playhouse, in High Street on Wednesday and July 11 at 10am, 1pm, and 4pm.

Tickets, priced £14-£18, are available by calling 01934 645544 or online at www.theplayhouse.co.uk