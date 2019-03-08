Irish dance show heading to Playhouse

Advanced search

PUBLISHED: 15:00 06 November 2019

Spirit Of The Dance will be performed at the Playhouse. Picture: Playhouse Theatre

Archant

Thes

Mercury readers have the chance to win tickets to watch one of the most successful dance productions to come out of Ireland.

Spirit Of The Dance will be at the Playhouse, in High Street, on January 16 at 7.30pm.

The show, which has been seen by 20 million people around the world, is a powerful production which infuses Irish dance with different with a variety of dance styles such as the flamenco, salsa, ballet, street dance and tango.

With more than 20 years of performances, it is one of the most successful shows to come out of Ireland.

Each year the production changes with new and exciting choreography for audiences to enjoy.

The audience are always in for the time of their lives as they are entertained by the record breaker violinist who rocks the stage.

Spirit Of The Dance has won nine global awards including best choreography and best international production.

They have smashed box-office records in 15 different countries.

The production is run by David King, a multi award-winning and internationally acclaimed theatre producer, who started the show with his last £100.

After watching Riverdance starring Michael Flatley, he became inspired and started his own river dance inspired show which was an instant hit.

He now runs theatres in America and is one of the biggest employers in the industry.

Tickets, priced £24.50 can be purchased at www.theplayhouse.co.uk or from the box office on 01934 645544.

The Mercury has teamed up with The Playhouse to offer two lucky readers a pair of tickets.

To enter the competition, answer the following question: How much did the producer of Spirit Of The Dance, David King, start the production with?

Send your answer - along with your name, address and telephone number - to: Spirit Of The Dance competition, Weston & Somerset Mercury, 32 Waterloo Street, Weston-super-Mare, BS23 1LW.

Or visit www.westonmercury.co.uk by 10am on November 14 to enter.

Usual Archant competition rules apply, and the editor's decision is final.

By entering this competition, you agree to be contacted about it by Archant.

