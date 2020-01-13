Advanced search

Award-winning playwright to perform in Bristol

PUBLISHED: 15:00 14 January 2020

Labels by Joe Sellman-Leava

benjamin j borley

A multi-award-winning playwright is coming to Bristol next week.

Joe Sellman-Leava's Monsters and Labels plays will be at The Wardrobe Theatre, in West Street, January 21 to 24 at 7.30pm.

The winner of more than five international awards, including a Fringe First, Sellman-Leava will be performing two one-man productions.

Monster looks at the links between masculinity and violence, while Labels examines how language is used to dehumanise people.

Asked about the two productions, Sellman-Leava said: "The last couple of years have seen a huge shift in the way we think about gender, power and behaviour.

"With its perspective on how different men perform their masculinity - and the effect this can have on themselves and others - I hope Monster can be a part of this ongoing conversation."

Tickets, priced £10, are available from 01179 020344 and www.thewardrobetheatre.com

