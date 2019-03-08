Win family ticket to adaptation of Julia Donaldson's book Stick Man in Weston

Stick Man will be performed at the Playhouse on September 25.Picture: Robin Savage Robin Savage Photography

A homage to a bestselling children's book will be brought to life on a Weston stage, and the Mercury is giving readers a chance to win tickets to see the show.

Former Children's Laureate Julia Donaldson's book, Stick Man, will be performed at Weston Playhouse by Freckle Productions this month.

The tale will take children on a journey through Stick Man's misadventures after a morning jog as he tries to find his way back home through the woods.

He comes up against challenges along the way, including confronting a dog which wants to play fetch with him, a swan builds a nest with him, and he even ends up on a fire, all in a quest to return to the family tree.

Freckle Productions has also released four productions based on Donaldson's book, including Tiddler And Other Terrific Tales, Tabby McTat and Zog.

The show features a trio of actors and is set to be packed-full of puppetry, songs and live music.

Donaldson's Stick Man was released in 2008 by Macmillan Publishers and artwork illustrated by Axel Scheffler.

Freckle Productions was founded by Jennifer Sutherland in 2016.

The tour was announced following the success of eight consecutive Christmas seasons in London's West End.

The venue, in High Street, will host two performances of the show on September 25 at 1.30pm and 4.30pm.

Tickets, priced £14,50, are available at www.playhouse.co.uk or call 01934 645544.

The Mercury has teamed up with Weston's Playhouse to offer people one family ticket, for two adults and two children, to see the show on September 25 at 4.30pm.

To enter the competition, simply answer the following question: In what year was Julia Donaldson's Stick Man published?

