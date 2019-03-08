Kelvin Jones to perform in Bristol

Kelvin Jones. Picture: Danny Jungslund Archant

Singer-songwriter Kelvin Jones is supporting pop artist Kovic at a gig in Bristol.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The singer is one of the busiest and most highly sought after live artists and he is supporting Kovic on his October UK tour.

Kelvin's global success began with the viral, and certified gold, single Call You Home.

On the tour, Kelvin will perform hits from his debut album Stop The Moment along with tracks from his upcoming album, which will be released next year.

The show will include his current single Lights On, which signals Kelvin's triumphant return and deeper exploration of his pop potential.

Soulful ballads are just one facet of an album that will showcase Kelvin's unique understanding of what music fans crave in 2019 .

Kelvin is performing at the Thekla in Bristol, today (Wednesday) at 7pm.

Tickets, priced £13.44, are available at www.seetickets.com/event/kovic/thekla/1327532