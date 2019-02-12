Advanced search

WIN: Tickets to Broadway musical Kinky Boots at Bristol’s Hippodrome

PUBLISHED: 15:00 14 February 2019

Kinky Boots is to be performed in Bristol. Picture: Helen Maybanks

Kinky Boots is to be performed in Bristol. Picture: Helen Maybanks

Helen Maybanks

Award-winning musical Kinky Boots will be performed at the Bristol Hippodrome, and the Mercury is giving readers a chance to win tickets to see the show.

The story is based on true events, which starts at a Northampton gentleman’s shoe factory and will end on the ‘glamorous catwalks of Milan’.

Charlie Price, played by Joel Harper-Jackson, is struggling to run his father’s business, Price & Son, but stage performer Lola offers him a helping hand and is looking for a pair of new stilettos.

The show has won a Tony Award for best musical, original score and choreography.

It also won a Lawrence Oliver Mastercard Award for best new musical in 2016.

Other actors starring include Paula Lane (Lauren) known for her role as Kylie Platt in Coronation Street, Kayi Ushe (Lola), Helen Ternent (Nicola) who featured in the Jersey Boys tour and Adam Price (George) who starred in the Hairspray UK tour.

The musical is directed and choreographed by Jerry Mitchell and is based on the 2005 film Kinky Boots.

American singer Cyndi Lauper produced the songs which feature in it, including Land of Lola, Take What You Got and Charlie’s Soliloquy.

The show will be performed at the venue in Bristol on February 25 until March 9, with matinee shows starting at 2.30pm and evening shows at 7.30pm.

Tickets, priced £13-63, are available from www.atgtickets.com/venues/bristol-hippodrome or call 08448 713012.

The Mercury has teamed up with Bristol’s Hippodrome to offer a lucky reader the chance to win a pair of tickets to see the show.

To enter the competition, simply answer the following question: Which 2005 film is the musical Kinky Boots based on?

Send your answer, along with your name, address and telephone number, to The Kinky Boots competition, Weston & Somerset Mercury, 32 Waterloo Street, Weston-super-Mare, BS23 1LW.

Alternatively, you can enter the competition online at www.westonmercury.co.uk

The deadline to enter is 10am on February 21.

By entering this competition, you agree to be contacted by Archant about it. Usual rules apply, and the editor’s decision is final.

Competition entry

Competition question:

To enter, simply answer the question below and click the submit button

Q: Which 2005 film is the musical Kinky Boots based on?

You've already entered this competition. Good luck!

Please log in to enter the competition

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Weston Mercury account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Parents warned to be ‘vigilant’ after man follows teen girls home from school

Front Street. Picture: Google

Weston house burgled twice in one week

Burglars targeted the house twice in one week.

DIY SOS to visit Weston-super-Mare to help ‘inspirational’ family

Cat and Chris Sweet with the children Henry, Louisa and Max. Picture: BBC

Weston woman who impersonated police officer to steal from ‘vulnerable’ pensioner jailed

Tracey Hayward. Picture: Avon and Somerset Constabulary

Charges to be introduced at revamped seafront car parks

Sand Road Car Park in Sandbay, reopening after refusbishment by North Somerset. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Most Read

‘The worst customer experience’ - Norwich man wins month-long battle against delivery company

A Norwich man claims CCTV footage shows a Hermes delivery driver leaving with his package that the company claimed was delivered. Photo: Alexandra Road Newsagents

Broken bridge stuck and could take weeks to repair

The Breydon Bridge in Great Yarmouth is stuck with repair work unlikely to be completed for weeks. Picture: Remote Aerial Services

‘I have a needle, I will stab you’: Drama as police use batons to disarm Norfolk shoplifter

Rebecca Wilson was jailed for 16 months for possession of a bladed article, theft from shops and threatening behaviour. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

Brave four-year-old Denver Clinton dies after months of battling cancer

Denver Clinton. Picture: SHELLIE WALL PHOTOGRAPHY

‘How we lost our £200,000 life savings to scammers’

Glyn and Terry Donelan at their home at Watton going through their paperwork after they were scammed out of £200,000. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Latest from the Weston Mercury

‘Harmful’ village housing plan rejected again by inspector

WIN: Tickets to Broadway musical Kinky Boots at Bristol’s Hippodrome

Kinky Boots is to be performed in Bristol. Picture: Helen Maybanks

National fitness chain to open 24-hour gym in Weston?

Gallagher Retail Park. Picture: Google

Boutique hotel and glamping site proposed for Winscombe

Mooseheart Winscombe.

Fog warning issued for Weston

Drivers are being warned to take care due to fog.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists