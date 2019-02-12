WIN: Tickets to Broadway musical Kinky Boots at Bristol’s Hippodrome

Kinky Boots is to be performed in Bristol. Picture: Helen Maybanks Helen Maybanks

Award-winning musical Kinky Boots will be performed at the Bristol Hippodrome, and the Mercury is giving readers a chance to win tickets to see the show.

The story is based on true events, which starts at a Northampton gentleman’s shoe factory and will end on the ‘glamorous catwalks of Milan’.

Charlie Price, played by Joel Harper-Jackson, is struggling to run his father’s business, Price & Son, but stage performer Lola offers him a helping hand and is looking for a pair of new stilettos.

The show has won a Tony Award for best musical, original score and choreography.

It also won a Lawrence Oliver Mastercard Award for best new musical in 2016.

Other actors starring include Paula Lane (Lauren) known for her role as Kylie Platt in Coronation Street, Kayi Ushe (Lola), Helen Ternent (Nicola) who featured in the Jersey Boys tour and Adam Price (George) who starred in the Hairspray UK tour.

The musical is directed and choreographed by Jerry Mitchell and is based on the 2005 film Kinky Boots.

American singer Cyndi Lauper produced the songs which feature in it, including Land of Lola, Take What You Got and Charlie’s Soliloquy.

The show will be performed at the venue in Bristol on February 25 until March 9, with matinee shows starting at 2.30pm and evening shows at 7.30pm.

Tickets, priced £13-63, are available from www.atgtickets.com/venues/bristol-hippodrome or call 08448 713012.

The Mercury has teamed up with Bristol’s Hippodrome to offer a lucky reader the chance to win a pair of tickets to see the show.

To enter the competition, simply answer the following question: Which 2005 film is the musical Kinky Boots based on?

Send your answer, along with your name, address and telephone number, to The Kinky Boots competition, Weston & Somerset Mercury, 32 Waterloo Street, Weston-super-Mare, BS23 1LW.

Alternatively, you can enter the competition online at www.westonmercury.co.uk

The deadline to enter is 10am on February 21.

By entering this competition, you agree to be contacted by Archant about it. Usual rules apply, and the editor’s decision is final.

