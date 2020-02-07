Advanced search

Relive history of dance with Strictly star

PUBLISHED: 09:00 09 February 2020

Kristina Rihanoff and Jake Quickenden of Dance to the Music. Picture: Andy Barnes and Backgrid

Former Strictly Come Dancing professional Kristina Rihanoff brings her new show to the Playhouse on February 12 as part of her 2020 UK tour.

Kristina has created, directed and choreographed and also stars in the glamorous dance show, Dance ToThe Music, hosted by Jake Quickenden, who first found fame on the X Factor.

Dance to the Music is the first and only dance show in the UK to portray the evolution of dance through musical eras and genres - from the roaring 1920s with the Charleston and Tap dances, moving through every decade of dance and finishing with modern day Ballroom and Latin.

Tickets, priced £29 or £46 for VIP tickets, are available from the box office on 01934 645544 or at www.theplayhouse.co.uk

VIP includes meet and greet after the show, photo opportunity, signed programme and a seat within the first two rows.

Relive history of dance with Strictly star

