Legally Blonde The Musical at Theatre Royal Bath

PUBLISHED: 09:00 14 March 2020

Bath Operatic and Dramatic Society will perform the musical Legally Blonde. Picture: McPherson Photography

Bath Operatic and Dramatic Society will perform the musical Legally Blonde. Picture: McPherson Photography

The all-singing, all-dancing stage show Legally Blonde The Musical will return to Theatre Royal Bath this week.

The Bath Operatic and Dramatic Society presents the show, which is 'bursting' with 'memorable songs and dynamic dances', from tonight (Thursday) until Saturday.

Directed by Steve Blackmore, the production is based on the novel by Amanda Brown and the smash-hit 2001 movie, Legally Blonde.

The show, written by Heather Hach, won three Olivier Awards, including Best New Musical, following its West End debut in 2011.

Legally Blonde The Musical will be staged at the theatre, in Saw Close, until Saturday.

Matinee shows start at 2.30pm, and evening performances begin at 7.30pm.

Tickets, priced from £16-£35, are available at www.theatreroyal.org.uk or call 01225 448844.

