Les Misérables set to take Bristol Hippodrome stage by storm

PUBLISHED: 17:00 25 September 2019

Les Miserables performance of musical number One Day More.Picture: Matthew Murphy

Les Miserables performance of musical number One Day More.Picture: Matthew Murphy

Matthew Murphy

A world-renowned theatre show will be performed at Bristol Hippodrome next year.

Les Miserables will be performed at Bristol Hippodrome next year.Picture: Helen MaybanksLes Miserables will be performed at Bristol Hippodrome next year.Picture: Helen Maybanks

Cameron Mackintosh has announced his production of Boublil and Schönberg's musical, Les Misérables, will be staged at the venue in April.

Casting for tour features Dean Chisnall (Jean Valjean), Nic Greenshields (Javert) and Katie Hall (Fantine).

Thénardier will be played by Ian Hughes, Harry Apps takes the role of Marius, Cosette will be portrayed by Charlie Burn and Helen Walsh stars as Madame Thénardier.

Les Misérables is a French historical novel written by Victor Hugo, published in 1862.

Les Miserables will be performed at Bristol Hippodrome next year.Picture: Michael Le Poer TrenchLes Miserables will be performed at Bristol Hippodrome next year.Picture: Michael Le Poer Trench

It focuses on Valjean who served 19 years in prison for stealing bread and subsequent attempts to escape.

But in post-Revolution France, there is a huge amount of disorder.

The show will be performed at the venue, in St Augustines Parade, from April 7 to May 9 with matinee shows at 2.30pm and evening productions at 7.30pm.

Tickets, priced from £13, are available at www.atgtickets.com/venues/bristol-hippodrome or call 08448 713012.

Les Miserables perfomance of muscial number One Day More.Picture: Matthew MurphyLes Miserables perfomance of muscial number One Day More.Picture: Matthew Murphy

Les Misérables set to take Bristol Hippodrome stage by storm

