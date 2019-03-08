Advanced search

Stand up meet Soho in Let Me Look At You

PUBLISHED: 15:00 19 March 2019

Mark Pinkosh in Let Me Look At You. Picture: Penelope Tyler

Mark Pinkosh in Let Me Look At You. Picture: Penelope Tyler

Penelope Tyler

Critically-acclaimed theatre company, Starving Artists, will bring their introspective new production Let Me Look At You to Clevedon’s Theatre Shop in April.

Set on the 50th anniversary of the 1967 sexual offences act. Let Me Look At You tells the story of a 50-something gay man sharing tales of his misadventures with a younger man

Let Me Look At You is the latest collaboration from writer and performer, Godfrey Hamilton and Mark Pinkosh, partners on stage and off for 30 years.

It will be at The Theatre Shop, in Queens Square, at 7.30pm on April 5.

Tickets, priced £12, are available from the box office on 03336 663366 or online at www.theartreshop.org.uk

