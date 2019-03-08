Advanced search

Win

WIN: Tickets to quiz show production at Tropicana

PUBLISHED: 20:44 28 June 2019 | UPDATED: 20:44 28 June 2019

Living Quiz

Living Quiz

Archant

British people love a good old quiz and one will be played out before a Weston audience's very eyes next week.

Living Quiz will bombard people at the Tropicana with questions on Thursday.

Howard Coggins and Stu Mcloughlin make up the Living Spit duo and will deliver the quiz with a twist.

Rather than the straight-forward question and answer format of television programmes, such as The Chase and Who Wants To Be A Millionaire, Living Spit will dramatise the whole event with singing, acting and more.

Armed with a double bass, guitar and a ukulele, Stu and Howard will create an exciting improvised act, while also giving your brain cells a good working too.

Living Quiz will be staged at the Tropicana, in Marine Parade, on July 4.

The performance will start at 7.30pm, but doors will open 30 minutes beforehand.

Tickets, priced £12, are available at www.ticketsource.co.uk

* The Mercury has teamed up with the Tropicana to give readers the chance to win a pair of tickets to the show.

To be in with a chance of winning, answer the question below by 10am on Monday.

By entering the competition, you are agreeing to be contacted by Archant and the theatre about it.

Usual Archant rules apply and the editor's decision is final.

Competition entry

Competition question:

To enter, simply answer the question below and click the submit button

Q: Which two performers will take to the stage in Living Quiz?

You've already entered this competition. Good luck!

Please log in to enter the competition

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Weston Mercury account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Most Read

Lobbing toilet off Weston town centre balcony and carrying potato peeler lands teen in jail

Debris and glass has been strewn across the street.

Weston High Street pub closed

The London Inn pub and the steak and grill restaurant. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

In The Dock

North Somerset Courthouse.

Driver let off ignoring red light and injuring girl, 12

Ivanuska Milacik Sterbakova and her daughter Martina, who was hit by a car in September last year. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Man jailed for 24 years for hammer and knife attacks in Weston town centre

Paul Ashe was sentenced today at Bristol Crown Court. Picture: Avon and Somerset Constabulary.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Lobbing toilet off Weston town centre balcony and carrying potato peeler lands teen in jail

Debris and glass has been strewn across the street.

Weston High Street pub closed

The London Inn pub and the steak and grill restaurant. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

In The Dock

North Somerset Courthouse.

Driver let off ignoring red light and injuring girl, 12

Ivanuska Milacik Sterbakova and her daughter Martina, who was hit by a car in September last year. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Man jailed for 24 years for hammer and knife attacks in Weston town centre

Paul Ashe was sentenced today at Bristol Crown Court. Picture: Avon and Somerset Constabulary.

Latest from the Weston Mercury

Boris Johnson visits Somerset to boost Conservative leadership campaign

Boris Johnson with James Heappey MP, Neville Coles, staff and pupils at King Alfred School in Highbridge. Picture: Weston Mercury

Man jailed for 24 years for hammer and knife attacks in Weston town centre

Paul Ashe was sentenced today at Bristol Crown Court. Picture: Avon and Somerset Constabulary.

Congresbury Cricket’s 175th anniversary is such a huge celebration says Wilkins

Kath Wilkins in the fron row represting England U13s in 1988

Trego ‘very disappointed’ by Weston’s defeat at home to Shapwick & Polden

Shabil Ahmed diving for his crease during their Weston's match against Shapwick & Polden. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Cheddar Tennis Club to hold open day on July 7

Cheddar Tennis Club are having an Open Day on Sunday 7th July
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists