WIN: Tickets to quiz show production at Tropicana

British people love a good old quiz and one will be played out before a Weston audience's very eyes next week.

Living Quiz will bombard people at the Tropicana with questions on Thursday.

Howard Coggins and Stu Mcloughlin make up the Living Spit duo and will deliver the quiz with a twist.

Rather than the straight-forward question and answer format of television programmes, such as The Chase and Who Wants To Be A Millionaire, Living Spit will dramatise the whole event with singing, acting and more.

Armed with a double bass, guitar and a ukulele, Stu and Howard will create an exciting improvised act, while also giving your brain cells a good working too.

Living Quiz will be staged at the Tropicana, in Marine Parade, on July 4.

The performance will start at 7.30pm, but doors will open 30 minutes beforehand.

Tickets, priced £12, are available at www.ticketsource.co.uk

* The Mercury has teamed up with the Tropicana to give readers the chance to win a pair of tickets to the show.

To be in with a chance of winning, answer the question below by 10am on Monday.

