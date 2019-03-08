Advanced search

Win tickets to Private Peaceful at the Playhouse

PUBLISHED: 15:31 29 August 2019 | UPDATED: 15:31 29 August 2019

James Tanton stars in Maichael Morpurgo's Private Peaceful. Picture: Playhouse Theatre

James Tanton stars in Maichael Morpurgo's Private Peaceful. Picture: Playhouse Theatre

Playhouse Theatre

A young actor from Clevedon will star in a wartime one-man show which heads to Weston next month, and Mercury readers could win tickets to see the production.

James Tanton stars in a new stage adaptation of Michael Morpurgo's Private Peaceful, which relives the life of Private Tommo Peaceful, a young World War One soldier awaiting the firing squad at dawn.

During the night, he looks back at his short but joyful past: his exciting first days at school; the accident in the forest that killed his father; his adventures with Molly, the love of his life; and the battles and injustices of war that brought him to the front line.

James said: "The range of emotions that I go through in one and a half hours is like living in fast forward its exhausting."

The young actor who previously starred in the Horrible Histories stage show said he felt 'fortunate' to be given the opportunity to play the momentous role so early in my career and was determined to give it his all.

James added: "During my background research on this period in time, I discovered the amazing stories of young soldiers from the Somerset Light Infantry in the war.

"This has given me a wealth of inspiration for the play.

"It was truly shocking to learn how old some of these soldiers were, some as young as 13."

Morpurgo's tale, which was named book of the year by Blue Peter, has been adapted for the stage by Simon Reeds.

Private Peaceful is at The Playhouse, in High Street, on September 28, at 7.30pm.

Tickets, priced £12.50-17.50 are available on 01934 645544 or at www.theplayhouse.co.uk

The Mercury has teamed up with the Playhouse to offer one family ticket to see the show next month.

