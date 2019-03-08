Miles Jupp to star in comedy

One the country's most recognised comedians will perform in a play in the West Country next week.

Miles Jupp as David Tomlinson. Picture: Piers Foley Miles Jupp as David Tomlinson. Picture: Piers Foley

The Life I Lead will see Miles Jupp star as Mary Poppins actor David Tomlinson.

The special bond between father and son take centre stage in this funny production.

It focuses on how different generations react and promises to warm audiences' hearts.

Jupp is well-known for his stand-up routines and appearances on shows such as Mock The Week and Have I Got News For You.

But he is equally well-versed as an actor, having starred in comedy's including The Thick of It.

The Life I Lead will be staged at Bath's Theatre Royal from Tuesday to Saturday.

Daily evening performances start at 7.30pm and there will be matinees, at 2.30pm, on Wednesday and Saturday.

Tickets, priced £22-36.50, are available at www.theatreroyal.org.uk