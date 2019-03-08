Advanced search

Are You Being Served? staged in Milton

PUBLISHED: 14:00 12 October 2019

Mrs Slocombe and Captain Peacock in Are You Being Served?

Mrs Slocombe and Captain Peacock in Are You Being Served?

Archant

The hugely popular Are You Being Served? sitcom has been turned into a stage show by thespians in Milton.

Mrs Slocombe getting the ladieswear department ready in Are You Being Served?Mrs Slocombe getting the ladieswear department ready in Are You Being Served?

The Wayfarers Drama Group is putting on the performance at the Theatre in the Hut, off Milton Avenue, from Wednesday to October 19.

The show sees the Grace Brothers staff preparing the ladieswear and menswear department for a sale of German goods and trying to get into the continental spirit.

Young Mr Grace rewards the team with a holiday to Spain, Mrs Slocombe dreams of a holiday romance and her eyes are set firmly on Capt Peacock.

With Mrs Peacock staying at home, will the hot Spanish sun and free-flowing wine turn his head?

Needless to say, their stay in the tropics does not quite go to plan.

Lovers of innuendo and British humour are in for an uproarious evening.

Shows start at 7.30pm.

Tickets, priced £8-10, are available at www.thewayfarers.org.uk or on 07493 940967.

