Advanced search

Motown The Musical to be performed in Bristol

PUBLISHED: 19:00 27 December 2018

Motown The Musical is touring the country until next spring. Picture: Tristram Kenton

Motown The Musical is touring the country until next spring. Picture: Tristram Kenton

Tristram Kenton

A story about the man who founded the music label Motown Records is set to be performed in Bristol next year – and the Mercury is giving readers a chance to win tickets to see the show.

Actors from Motown The Musical on their UK tour. Picture: Tristram KentonActors from Motown The Musical on their UK tour. Picture: Tristram Kenton

Motown The Musical will take audiences through the life of the record label’s founder, Berry Gordy Jr, who helped artists such as Michael Jackson and the Jackson 5, Stevie Wonder and Marvin Gaye springboard to fame.

The label also helped other music artist’s careers including Smokey Robinson and Diana Ross during the label’s golden era.

The show features a live orchestra which will play 50 of the label’s best-loved songs, including Ain’t No Mountain High Enough, My Girl and I Heard It Through The Grapevine.

Gordy Jr is a record executive, film and TV producer and the label he founded was the highest-earning African-American business for decades.

A scene from Motown The Musical. Picture: Tristram KentonA scene from Motown The Musical. Picture: Tristram Kenton

The story will tell audiences of how Mr Gordy borrowed $800 from his family to create his record label with it – changing his career from being a professional boxer to a music tycoon.

Gordy features in the Rock And Roll Hall of Fame and is the first person alive to receive the Songwriters Hall Of Fame Pioneer’s Award in 2013.

The play will be performed at The Bristol Hippodrome, from January 10 to February 2. Performance times vary from 2.30-7.30pm.

Tickets, priced between £15-£72, are available at www.atgtickets.com/Bristol

Motown The Musical is touring the country until next spring. Picture: Tristram KentonMotown The Musical is touring the country until next spring. Picture: Tristram Kenton

The Mercury has teamed up with Hippodrome to offer readers a chance to win a pairs of tickets to see the show on January 11.

To enter the competition, simply answer the following question: How much did Mr Gordy borrow from his family to create his record label?

Send your answer, along with your name, address and telephone number to Motown competition, Weston, Worle and Somerset Mercury, 32 Waterloo Street, Weston-super-Mare, BS23 1LW.

Alternatively, you can enter the competition online at www.thewestonmercury.co.uk by 10am on January 7.

By entering this competition you agree to be contacted by Archant about it.

Usual Archant competition rules apply and the editor’s decision is final.

Competition entry

Competition question:

To enter, simply answer the question below and click the submit button

Q: How much did Mr Gordy borrow from his family to create his record label?

You've already entered this competition. Good luck!

Please log in to enter the competition

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Weston Mercury account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Police investigating ‘unexplained’ death of Weston man

Police say the death of Nicholas Hadley is 'unexplained'.

‘Deliberate’ fire in pub car park

Council updates list of sites for housing

In The Dock

She appeared at North Somerset Courthouse.

Met Office issues yellow weather warning for Weston-super-Mare

Fog is expected across North Somerset.

Most Read

Ten Things I Still Miss About Arsenal’s Highbury Stadium

The main entrance at Highbury Stadium, London.

Chapel Market pie and mash shop Manze’s set to close for good

#includeImage($article, 225)

Neighbours’ ‘living hell’ as Archway estate is left with no heating – for six months

#includeImage($article, 225)

Marcel Campbell: King’s Cross man Reece Williams jailed for 12 years over fatal stabbing in Upper Street

#includeImage($article, 225)

Brighton v Arsenal: PREVIEW

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Weston Mercury

Motown The Musical to be performed in Bristol

Motown The Musical is touring the country until next spring. Picture: Tristram Kenton

Golf club reveals proposal to build ‘luxury’ holiday homes at course

Mendip Spring Golf and Country Club

Police investigating ‘unexplained’ death of Weston man

Police say the death of Nicholas Hadley is 'unexplained'.

Met Office issues yellow weather warning for Weston-super-Mare

Fog is expected across North Somerset.

Man who bit and beat young woman given suspended prison sentence

North Somerset Courthouse.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists