Motown The Musical to be performed in Bristol

A story about the man who founded the music label Motown Records is set to be performed in Bristol next year – and the Mercury is giving readers a chance to win tickets to see the show.

Motown The Musical will take audiences through the life of the record label’s founder, Berry Gordy Jr, who helped artists such as Michael Jackson and the Jackson 5, Stevie Wonder and Marvin Gaye springboard to fame.

The label also helped other music artist’s careers including Smokey Robinson and Diana Ross during the label’s golden era.

The show features a live orchestra which will play 50 of the label’s best-loved songs, including Ain’t No Mountain High Enough, My Girl and I Heard It Through The Grapevine.

Gordy Jr is a record executive, film and TV producer and the label he founded was the highest-earning African-American business for decades.

The story will tell audiences of how Mr Gordy borrowed $800 from his family to create his record label with it – changing his career from being a professional boxer to a music tycoon.

Gordy features in the Rock And Roll Hall of Fame and is the first person alive to receive the Songwriters Hall Of Fame Pioneer’s Award in 2013.

The play will be performed at The Bristol Hippodrome, from January 10 to February 2. Performance times vary from 2.30-7.30pm.

Tickets, priced between £15-£72, are available at www.atgtickets.com/Bristol

The Mercury has teamed up with Hippodrome to offer readers a chance to win a pairs of tickets to see the show on January 11.

To enter the competition, simply answer the following question: How much did Mr Gordy borrow from his family to create his record label?

Send your answer, along with your name, address and telephone number to Motown competition, Weston, Worle and Somerset Mercury, 32 Waterloo Street, Weston-super-Mare, BS23 1LW.

Alternatively, you can enter the competition online at www.thewestonmercury.co.uk by 10am on January 7.

By entering this competition you agree to be contacted by Archant about it.

Usual Archant competition rules apply and the editor’s decision is final.

