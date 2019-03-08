Win

Win tickets to The Elephant Man's tale

Mr Merrick, The Elephant Man Archant

A stage play about one of the most famous people in history is coming to Weston and readers have a chance of winning tickets to see the show.

The sad life of Joseph Merrick, better known as The Elephant Man, has been depicted in popular films and stage plays throughout the years.

But, The Lucky Dog Theatre Production of Mr Merrick is the first play to deal with the known facts about his final years in The London Hospital, Whitechapel and his complicated relationship with his doctor, Frederick Treves.

The Leicester-born man began to show signs of abnormality in his early years.

His skin starred to swell, and his condition worsened over time.

Merrick's left arm expanded leaving him unable to use it however his right arm remained normal.

Mr Merrick who sadly died at 27 years old, was exhibited at a freak show where he was named the Elephant Man.

The production which has a cast of two, use interactive video projections and a Victorian soundtracks to set the tone.

Lucky Dog are regular and recommended fixtures on the touring circuit as they move into their sixth year of performing multiple shows throughout the UK and beyond,

The audience has been warned this production contains a brief projected historic image of male nudity.

Mr Merrick, The Elephant Man will be at the Blakehay Theatre, in Wadham Street at 7.30pm on June 15.

Tickets, priced £5, are available at www.blakehaytheatre.co.uk or 01934 645493

* The Mercury and Blakehay have teamed up to offer readers two pairs of tickets.

To enter this competition, simply answer the question below by 10am on June 13.

