Improvised murder mystery show for Bristol

PUBLISHED: 15:00 03 March 2019

Degrees of Error performing Murder She Didn't Write.

© JamieCorbin.co.uk

Murder mystery fans can help to solve the case during an improvised show at a Bristol Theatre.

Murder She Didn’t Write is heading to The Redgrave Theatre, in Percival Road, on March 9.

Degrees of Error will invite audiences to help create their very own Agatha Christie-inspired masterpiece, then watch it unfold on stage.

The show enjoyed a hugely successful run at Edinburgh Fringe in August and it is touring the UK to delight theatre fans.

The talented cast acts out a different improvised murder mystery every night, under the direction of the audience.

Using audience suggestions, evidence and ideas, the team create a bespoke story.

The unscripted show promises to enthral audiences as they get caught up in the plot and watch the murder and intrigue unfold.

Tickets, priced £16, are available from redgravetheatre.com

