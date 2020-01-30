Advanced search

Blithe Spirit comes to West Country

PUBLISHED: 18:00 31 January 2020

Jennifer Saunders in Blithe Spirit. Picture: Nobby Clark

Archant

Noel Coward's comedy Blithe Spirit will be staged at the Theatre Royal prior to its West End transfer.

One of the UK's most popular comic actresses, Jennifer Saunders, returns to the Bath venue to star in the production, directed by five-time Olivier Award winner Richard Eyre.

Inventive, witty and Noël Coward's own favourite play, this meticulously engineered comedy is filled with a party of hilarious characters.

Jennifer Saunders' gleefully funny performance as one of Coward's best-loved characters, the eccentric clairvoyant Madame Arcati delighted critics and audiences when Blithe Spirit opened in Theatre Royal Bath's 2019 Summer Season last June.

The same acclaimed cast now returns to Bath as part of a short tour.

Blithe Spirit will be staged from Tuesday to Saturday.

Tickets, priced from £29, are available from the Box Office on 01225 448844 and online at www.theatreroyal.org.uk

