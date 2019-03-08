Advanced search

Theatre show to be performed in Loves Café

PUBLISHED: 10:53 10 October 2019 | UPDATED: 10:53 10 October 2019

Silence will be performed in Loves Café. Picture: Simen Dieserud Thornquist

An internationally-acclaimed production will be performed in Weston this weekend.

Panta Rei Danseteater will perform Silence at Loves Café, in West Street, on Sunday at 11am and 3pm.

Brunch and afternoon tea will be followed by a 45-minute performance to a live soundtrack.

For brunch there will be a choice of tofu or halloumi bap with tea, coffee or juice, while for afternoon tea, a sandwich with scone or cake and tea, coffee or juice will be served.

The show explores what special sensations arise when silence is allowed in people's day-to-day lives.

Tickets, priced £15, include food and performance and can purchased here.

