Hutton Drama Club to perform Ali Baba and the Forty Thieves
PUBLISHED: 11:00 24 January 2019
Archant
Hutton Drama Club will take to the stage with its production of Ali Baba this weekend.
The group will perform the show from tomorrow (Friday) to Sunday at Hutton Village Hall, in Church Lane.
A classic pantomime production, Ali Baba tells the story of a young woodcutter who takes on bumbling theives and his greedy brother in an effort to claim the hidden treasure of the forty thieves.
With help from a genie, a princess and his trusty sat nav, Ali Baba embarks on an epic quest to win love and riches, no matter the cost.
Packed with catchy songs and engaging storylines, there will be plenty of opportunities to boo and hiss, while cracking up with laughter at the hilarious cast of characters.
Performances will take place tomorrow (Friday) at 7.30pm, plus 2.30pm and 7.30pm on Saturday and 2.30pm on Sunday.
Tickets, priced £5-8, are available by calling 01934 519122 or emailing melanieglanville@live.co.uk