Giant DJing Santa to attend three-day festival in Bristol Airport car park

An adult comedy night, dubbed 'Parking LOL', will also take place. bridget craig

Bristol Airport is set to host a car park Christmas unlike any other featuring car-aoke and other socially distanced events.

The Parking Lot Social will take place over threedays in the airport’s car park, with many theatres and gatherings likely to be cancelled due to the coronavirus.

Alongside car-aoke, a giant DJing Father Christmas will be a present and a drive-in pantomime promising a twist on Cinderella.

An adult comedy night will also take place, dubbed Parking LOL thanks to US-based event organisers, XL Event Lab.

The company’s chief executive, John Kinnersley, said: “If someone had said to us we’d be planning a socially distanced drive-in Christmas party at the start of 2020, we would never have believed them.

“This year has been a huge strain for anyone working in the arts and events industry, so we want to do everything in our power to showcase how we need our comedians, actors, musicians and film-makers now

more than ever.”

XL Event Lab will also put on a silent disco, party bingo and interactive quizzes for those who attend the festival, which will be hosted by Santa.

John added: “This event is designed to give people something fun and light-hearted to look forward to amongst all this uncertainty, and we can’t wait to see everyone coming together in spirit and celebrating

Christmas in style.”

Both Bristol Airport and XL Event Lab insist the events will take place in-line with the latest Government guidelines regarding the coronavirus pandemic.

This means all participants will do so in the comfort of their own car and they will not come into contact with any other car park-goers.

Bristol Airport’s retail operations manager, Andrew Morris said: “The event over three days will provide entertainment for all the family in a Covid safe way.

“We were approached by Parking Lot Social whilst they were looking at ways in bringing Christmas to families during these difficult times.

“We were able to assist by providing a location for the drive-in and socially distanced event to take place.”

Should further restrictions be introduced which would prohibit the Parking Lot Social, such as North Somerset being moved into a higher tier system, then a full refund is guaranteed.

The festival will run from December 27-30.

Tickets and live updates on the event are available through the Parking Lot Social’s website www.theparkinglotsocial.co.uk/Christmas and by following it on social media @theparkinglotsocial.