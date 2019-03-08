Explore space with the Tropicana’s Planetarium show

Advanced search

PUBLISHED: 14:00 03 November 2019

Weston's Tropicana.

Families can take a voyage through space at the Tropicana next month.

Space Odyssey's Planetarium is returning to the venue in Marine Parade with a variety of shows to suit children of all ages.

Ted's Space Adventure and Astronaut George are 30-minute sessions for preschoolers, designed to introduce them to the wonders of space exploration.

Dawn Of The Space Age marks the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 moon landing.

The show details the incredible story of the space race, from Sputnik and Apollo to the space shuttles and the international space station.

Viewers can find out about the search for alien life in the solar system in ET: The Search For Alien Life, while We Are Stars explores the atoms we are made of.

The Planetarium is showing from November 13-14. For ticket prices and times, log on to tropicanaweston.co.uk

